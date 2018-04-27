Weekend Roundup: Sun shiny days ahead 

In just a few short days...it's gonna be May. Let's go ahead and celebrate this glorious weather, the short but sweet Lowcountry spring season, and the release of our 191 page Best of Charleston issue
(maybe it's just us, but we're feeling a little lighter, and more Western today) with a weekend chock-full of fun events. From book sales to dessert strolls to charitable happenings, it's all going down today through Sunday. Giddy up. (Sorry, we'll try to let go of the western tropes soon).
Friday
Check out the one-day pop up book shop
at Mt. Pleasant Library from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The sale will feature individually priced books starting at $1.
James Island Junior Theater presents Peter Pan Jr.
at the Charleston Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m.
Make a trip to Summerville super sweet at the Spring Dessert Stroll
starting at 5 p.m. Sroll the shops of downtown Summerville and enjoy features, specials, and a sweet treat at more than 20 participating locations.
Paint & Sip
at West Ashley's Wine & Design studio starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive between 6:00-6:15 p.m., find a seat, and BYO beer, wine, and snacks.
Saturday
Starting at 3 p.m. at MethodRide
in Mt. Pleasant brides and friends are invited to a free BRIDE RIDE hosted by the cycle studio and Maddison Row. After the 45 minute class, there will be bubbles and treats plus free microdermabrasion from Lowcountry Plastic Surgery. Brides will also have the chance to purchase a discounted four month unlimited MethodRide pass for $350 (originally $470).
The Charleston Train Show
, hosted by the Charleston Area Model Railroad Club, takes place this weekend Sat. and Sun. starting at 9 a.m. at 5000 Lackawanna Blvd.
Tipsy Topics and Textures hosts a "Trap and Paint"
cookout at Wannamaker County Park from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Bring food to throw on the grill, your drink of choice, and get ready to paint.
Head to Trident Tech Sat. and Sun. at 10 a.m. for the Charleston Bead Show
. Shop the latest collection of gemstone beads, freshwater pearls, and more.
What's better than a plate of French fries? A tater tot crawl
, obviously. Tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. use your mouth to determine which restaurant around town reigns supreme in the tastiest tot category. Try fried golden goodies from HoM, Bay Street Biergarten, The Alley, Charleston Beer Works, and Recovery Room. A panel of judges will taste each restaurant’s tater tots and score them based on appearance, crispness, creativity/uniqueness, taste and color. The Tater Tot Champion will be announced at the last location, HōM, after the scorecards are tallied.
McLeod Plantation Historic Site celebrates the perseverance of African traditions in the Americas with "Talkin' About a Good Time: Ring Shouts & Praise Houses
," starting at 1 p.m. Cultural preservationist Ron Daise will explore ring shouts and praise houses, two cultural touchstones of Gullah Geechee communities, before University of North Carolina Charlotte students perform a dance connecting Cuban Palo, Trinidadian ring dances, and Gullah Geechee Ring Shouts.
From 9 a.m. to noon in Hampton Park, nonprofit Walk for Autism-Charleston
, an organization that raises funds to help many special children struggling with autism, will hold a walk to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
Garden Bros Circus presents The Cirque
at North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center starting at 2:30 p.m. Watch Cirque performers from 20 countries featuring the Chinese Acrobats, Aerial Daredevils, World Famous Comedy Juggling, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Wheel of Doom and the funniest clowns. There will also be moon bounces, food, and face painting in the Kids Fun Zone.
Sunday
From 1 to 7 p.m. in Marion Square,
street photographer J.T. Bardwell will present his original photography, which will also be for sale. Cash, credit, and debit accepted.
Celadon's Sunday Flea and Farmers Market
starts at 10 a.m. — shop more than two dozen local vendors; grab a bite from Charleston Crepe Company, BKeD Shop, Brown Fox Coffee Co., and Spun Charleston; and enjoy live music from the Boss Hawg Duo.
Get some life advice at The Schoolhouse
starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will discuss the Law of Attraction and how to bring everything you want in life to fruition. The purchase of your ticket includes refreshments, a Law of Attraction Workbook, and free access to a private online community and the 7 Day Attraction Challenge that will begin on Monday, April 30.