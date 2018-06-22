June 22, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Summertime and the livin' is steamy 

Events for the weekend of June 22-24

It's officially summer, Charleston. Grab your sunscreen and a pal and get out there.

Friday

Pick up your summer reads at That Summer Book Sale at the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch from 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Books start at just $0.50.

Magnolia Park & Community Garden is hosting a dog friendly event, Sip and Drool from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with dog related vendors, a dog agility course, and food trucks and drinks for the owners.

Stand-up comedian Paula Poundstone is at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $29.50.

Enjoy live music in James Island County Park at the Reggae Nights Concert featuring NDKA starting at 8:30 p.m.

Laugh til it hurts at a free comedy showcase at SportsBook of Charleston from 9-11 p.m. with comedians Paul Spratt, Tyler Rothrock, and Shawna Jarrett.

Saturday

Yo ho, Yo ho, Charleston Rum Fest is taking over Memminger Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. with over 20 distilleries, 35 life changing cocktails and food from 15 local chefs. Throw on an eye patch and put a parrot on your shoulder and participate in the costume contest for prizes and be on the lookout for when the confetti prize cannon blows. Drink the plank, spin the wench, and gamble for pirates booty at one of the best events of the summer.

Head to Marion Square for the Emanuel 9 Rally for Unity from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Speakers include Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston, and folk singer Joan Baez will perform.

Go to the Northwoods Mall for Pet Helpers’ Kittenpalooza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All kittens will be discounted 50 percent and everything you need to get started with your new furry friend (valued at over $400) will be included!

Reptile lovers, head over to the Omar Shrine Temple in Mt. P for Repticon, a reptile and exotic animal show. From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., this family friendly event features vendors selling reptile pets and live animal seminars.

Check out a new farmers market: the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or the McClellanville Land and Sea Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The SC Beer Mile to support Charleston Miracle League starts at 3 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Drink 4 beers then run 4 laps and celebrate with an after party held at Rusty Bull Brewing Co.

Enjoy live music and PBR infused food at the Holy City Americana Fest at Madra Rua in Park Circle from 5-11 p.m.

Stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik is at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $29.

Sunday

The Celadon Warehouse is hosting the monthly Celadon Sunday Flea and Farmers Market with over 65 vendors, free beer, jump castles, face painting and more from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participate in the Paws and Claws Cornhole Tournament at Patriots Point Golf Links from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Get ready to toss bags for a great cause.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is on at Charleston Pour House with fresh foods and treats, craft vendors, and live music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Head to Blue Pearl Farms for the first public picking of the year from 12-6 p.m. with blueberries, herbs and local honey.

Shop the best vintage Charleston has to offer and listen to old rock covers from Dumb Doctors during the Holy City Vintage Market at the Royal American from 12-5 p.m.

The Windjammer’s Budweiser Bikini Bash is back at 3 p.m. with Bud pong, giant jenga, cornhole and of course “Charleston's finest bikini-clad ladies."

