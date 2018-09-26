Weekend Roundup: See ya next year, September 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user jcpiercy
-
Charleston's fall colors
It doesn't feel like it, but it's officially fall in Charleston. Pumpkin spice and skeletons are creeping back into stores, so make the most of the dwindling last days of what-feels-like-Summer but it's actually just-historically-hot-September.
Friday
If this week's news hasn't been surreal enough for you, Welcome to Nightvale
is at the Charleston Music Hall tonight
.
Have a movie night in a galaxy far, far away at the Charles Towne Landing's showing of Solo: A Star Wars Story.
One of our Fall Arts picks, see London's National Theatre's screening of King Lear
, starring Sir Ian McKellen, at 34 West Theatre.
Get into the rhythm at the MOJA Reggae Block Dance
at Brittlebank Park.
Catch The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon
while you can. Its last day at the Halsey is Saturday.
Can't wait for Halloween? Get into the spooky season spirit at the opening weekend of Boone Hall Fright Nights
.
If you want to get some fancy French cookware, the Le Creuset Factory-to-Table sale
is through this weekend.
Head to Itinerant Literate's Speak Easy Open Mic
night for verse, storytelling, music, and more.
Saturday
See Voices on Fiber Cloth
, quilt work created by Stratford and Summerville high school students at the Saul Alexander Gallery before it closes on Sunday.
Take in some sculpture at the Gibbes Museum's latest exhibition, A Dark Place of Dreams.
Craving a brew and a brat? Hit Park Circle Oktoberfest
. Danke uns später.
Learn something over the weekend courtesy of the Charleston Museum at Identifying Native American Pottery
at the Dill Sanctuary.
John Lewis will be roasting Hatch chiles for the 2nd Annual Lewis Chile Roast
.
Catch some local music at the Artisanals album release show
at the Pour House. For more on their new album, click here
.
Tell your kids fish stories at the Huck Finn Fishing Festival
at Colonial Lake.
Sunday
Start the week right with Project: Om
, a workout that benefits breast cancer research at The Works.
If you didn't get enough farmers market action on Saturday, check out the Celadon Sunday Flea market
or the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House
.
It's Sunday-Fun-day for a reason, the FUN Show with Cat and Nat
is at the Charleston Music Hall.
See Unforgettable,
an exhibit of photographer Cecil Williams at the Charleston County Public Library.
Make a stand–er, float–for Crab Bank at Coastal Expedition's Save Crab Bank
paddle flotilla.