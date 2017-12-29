Weekend Roundup: Sayonara 2017 

Y'all ready for this year to be over? You've got a couple more days to make the most of it — from intimate settings of live music to blowout parties in fancy downtown locales. Read on for deets.
Friday
Jam out to tunes by The Salamanders
at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.
Head to the Music Hall for the Blue Dogs fifth annual Homecoming and 29th annual anniversary
starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature special guests The Connells and The Killer Whales and benefits the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital & Pediatric Cancer Research.
It's Firkin Friday at Two Blokes Brewing
from 3 to 10 p.m. Sip on a milk stout that's been conditioned with raspberries and chocolate.
Party like it's 1992 at Purple Buffalo
starting at 9 p.m.; DJ SCrib, Quis King Soul, Jah Jr., Yadda Man, and Emperor Timeline take you back to the good ole nineties. Dressing in denim on denim on denim is highly encouraged.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a champagne happy hour
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hang out under the oaks at Tattooed Moose Johns Island
and take in the tunes of Matt Dobie and friends from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Charleston Jazz Trio
plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.
It's the last pop-up of the year at Tradesman Brewing Co.
Hang out at the brewery's new King St. extension digs and throw back some beers while feasting on eats from Grill Force One.
Learn about Christmas through the eyes of the enslaved at this McLeod
historic site tour from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.; the event is part of McLeod's Unveiling Series, which focuses on delving deeply into history and reflecting the site's most recent research, revealing new understandings of the people who lived at McLeod throughout history.
Sweat out all those holiday cookies AND spend time with the fam at Wild Blue Ropes'
family night holiday climb at Wild Blue Ropes starting at 4 p.m.
Sunday
It's NYE, y'all. We've already rounded up some fun haps all around town.
There is a procrastinator's guide
; an alcohol free list
; a roundup
of expensive, reasonable, and dirt cheap fetes; and then a whole bunch of other good stuff in our calendar. Find them all here.