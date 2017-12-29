December 29, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Sayonara 2017 

Events for the weekend of Fri. Dec. 29-Sun. Dec. 31

Sam Spence

Y'all ready for this year to be over? You've got a couple more days to make the most of it — from intimate settings of live music to blowout parties in fancy downtown locales. Read on for deets.

Friday

Jam out to tunes by The Salamanders at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.

Head to the Music Hall for the Blue Dogs fifth annual Homecoming and 29th annual anniversary starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature special guests The Connells and The Killer Whales and benefits the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital & Pediatric Cancer Research.

It's Firkin Friday at Two Blokes Brewing from 3 to 10 p.m. Sip on a milk stout that's been conditioned with raspberries and chocolate.

Party like it's 1992 at Purple Buffalo starting at 9 p.m.; DJ SCrib, Quis King Soul, Jah Jr., Yadda Man, and Emperor Timeline take you back to the good ole nineties. Dressing in denim on denim on denim is highly encouraged.

Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a champagne happy hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hang out under the oaks at Tattooed Moose Johns Island and take in the tunes of Matt Dobie and friends from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Charleston Jazz Trio plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.

It's the last pop-up of the year at Tradesman Brewing Co. Hang out at the brewery's new King St. extension digs and throw back some beers while feasting on eats from Grill Force One.

Learn about Christmas through the eyes of the enslaved at this McLeod historic site tour from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.; the event is part of McLeod's Unveiling Series, which focuses on delving deeply into history and reflecting the site's most recent research, revealing new understandings of the people who lived at McLeod throughout history.

Sweat out all those holiday cookies AND spend time with the fam at Wild Blue Ropes' family night holiday climb at Wild Blue Ropes starting at 4 p.m.

Sunday

It's NYE, y'all. We've already rounded up some fun haps all around town.

There is a procrastinator's guide; an alcohol free list; a roundup of expensive, reasonable, and dirt cheap fetes; and then a whole bunch of other good stuff in our calendar. Find them all here.

