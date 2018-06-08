Weekend Roundup: Rain or (thunder) shine, it's party time 

click to enlarge Flickr user Ron Cogswell

Freak thunderstorms and flash flooding be damned — we're gonna have a good weekend y'all. From dancing to drinking to charitable events, there's plenty to do and lots to see, so grab your galoshes, if need be, and hit the town:

The Rotary Duck Club is hosting their 12th annual Charity Duck Race. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. so bring the kids cause this is an event the whole family can enjoy.

Stop by the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 5:30 p.m. for the weekly Party at the Point. Come out and enjoy tonight’s live music from Guilt Ridden Troubadour and Sideshow Americans.

Whether you’re there to compete or cheer someone on, you won’t want to miss this year’s Sand Sculpting Competition kicking off at 9a.m. on Isle of Palms.

Grab your finest dancing shoes and head on over to the Mount Pleasant Pier for Shaggin’ on the Cooper. Spend the night groovin’ to live music from The Coppertones as you enjoy food and beverages available onsite.

Blue Bicycle Books will be hosting an open mic night for all local writers kicking off at 8 p.m. Whether you’re there to read or listen, free beer and wine will be provided for all who stop by.

Swing by Hampton Park at 5 p.m. for another Piccolo Spoleto Finale. Bring blankets, chairs, some cash for grub, and listen to live music at this outdoor event.





Bring your blankets and find a spot on the lawn for Wannamaker Movie Night at 8 p.m. This weekend’s featured film will be The Lion King.



Celebrate National Rose Day with rose from five restaurants, frose pops, live music, tasty bites, and more at Rose on Hutson Alley from 3 to 5:30 p.m. (psst., you can use code roseCP for $10 off tickets!). Can't make the party? Read up on the best bottles to purchase for at-home enjoyment here.



If you love pups and you love pints and your heart can't stand the thought of dogs in need, then head to Pet Helpers Biscuits and Brews at Ghost Monkey Brewery from 3 to 6 p.m. for food trucks, raffles, and a biscuit making contest.



IPA lovers, rejoice! Celebrate the hoppiest brew at Frothy's Celebration of Hops starting at noon. Taste more than 20 different IPAs AND ticket price includes a T-Shirt. That should make anyone hoppy.



Popular San Francisco wine bar The Riddler takes over at goat.sheep.cow.north starting at 5:30 p.m.



Boozy Bingo Brunch is back at the Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley! It’s free to play so come hungry and bring your friends. I mean, booze, brunch, and bingo... what more could you want?

You know the drill: this weekend is Second Sunday on King Street. That means for four hours, King St. will become car-less, so you can hang out, shop around, and grab some grub with ease. Be sure to swing by the Crafter's Coven at Basic Kitchen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for yummy brunch and locally made goods.





From 12-5 p.m. stop by the Alligator Jack’s Crawfish Festival for a live alligator and reptile show, cold beer, and good eats.

Wake up for a Cape Romain Paddle and Hike at 8 a.m. on Bulls Island.





Head to the beach at 9 a.m. for the Beach Drop for Sea Turtles with Patrick McMillan, who will be leading two beach walks on Bulls Island with all proceeds going to sea turtle conservation.



