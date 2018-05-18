Weekend Roundup: Rain or shine, it's party time 

Rain rain ... gives us an excuse to get a bit more creative with our weekend time. Our roundup this week will list all the events (in and out) that are still being held despite the less than ideal weather, with a focus on events that keep you out of the humid, wet, and gray world beyond. Check it out below:
Friday
Inside
The Halsey's Carrion Cheer opening reception
starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about the exhibit in our May 9 cover story.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Aquarium hosts a Carolina Wine Mixer
featuring wine tasting stations, experts available to speak on the pours, and sustainably sourced small plates.
You can still party hardy without the rain getting you down — head to Charleston Beer Works starting at 10 a.m. for an I love the 90s silent disco.
From 8 to 10 p.m. sink into some soothing tunes at the World Music Cafe
, featuring performances by Leah Suarez Project Las Americas, Peter Kfoury & Scott Sullivan Middle Eastern Jazz, and Gary Erwin World Piano Blues.
The Sophia Institute hosts a lecture
with Mark Nepo starting at 6:30 p.m. called, The Gift of Deepening and the Radiance.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Chef Digby Stridiron pops up
at Daps with his signature West Indies-inspired cuisine. Stridiron will play jams from a curated playlist, and Daps will sling their signature cocktails.
New non-toxic cosmetic boutique Aillea holds a grand opening party tonight
from 5 to 8 p.m.
Outside
Tonight starting at 7:05 p.m., celebrate the "8-bit glory days of yesteryear" as the RiverDogs host a night centered around classic arcade games. There will be a postgame fireworks show in conjunction with WEZL and Live 5 News set to the tunes of your favorite joystick heroes. Keep up to date on rain delays and cancellations by following the Dogs on Twitter
. So far, it's a go.
Saturday
Inside
Tonight is the last night to catch PURE Theater's production of Straight White Men starting at 7:30 p.m. Read our theater critic Maura Hogan's review of the play here
.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Goose Creek Library holds a Flash Fiction book sale
— it's the perfect chance to stock up on your rainy day reads.
If you'd rather paint a beautiful portrait of your dog then smell like wet dog, head to Mt. Pleasant's Wine & Design
at 2 p.m. for their session on pet portraiture.
Low Tide's Suds & Savasana
turns two. Celebrate with a yoga class starting at 11 a.m. followed by brews and eats from Chicken Fats food truck.
Not lucky enough to receive an invitation to the royal wedding? Yeah, same. You can still get a a taste of the crown, though, at Roadside Blooms' Royally Floral Affair
. Roadside will be re-screening the wedding at 10 a.m. and serving brunch bites, coffee, and a mimosa bar fit for a royal. Learn how to create a floral arrangement for your wide-brimmed hat and/or design a petite garden style arrangement inspired by Megan's wedding bouquet (TBD). Oh and come dressed like a royal, if you so desire.
You can't very well ride your bike in the rain. Now is the perfect time to get that bad boy tuned up. Head to Cooper River Cycles from 9-10 a.m. for Maintenance and Mimosas;
you'll learn how to change a flat in addition to some basic maintenance and all those attend will receive a discount on supplies after class, plus mimosas, of course.
Outside
We sure do love our Saturday farmers markets. Grab an umbrella and get your greens at Marion Square'
s market (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), the Pacific Box & Crate
market (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), or the Johns Island
market (9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.).
From 3 to 6 p.m., the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation hosts a Gullah Celebration
in Freshfields Village.
The annual Elliotborough Block Party
at D'Als kicks off at 3 p.m. Wear you galoshes and listen to The High Divers, Little Bird, Poppy Native, Wose of Charleston, The Mobros, and FIASCOThere. There will also be food trucks and a beer garden.
The 2018 Charleston Beer Garden
is a rain or shine event. The fun starts at noon with more than 30 breweries from across the Carolinas pouring out the good stuff.
It's Air Force Military Night/Heroes Run Home Derby at the Joe
starting at 6:05 p.m. If it doesn't get rained out (again, check their Twitter for the latest) then expect to kick off the fun with a "Run Charlie Run 5k" presented by Fleet Feet Sports at 4 p.m. Anyone with a military ID will receive up to four complementary tickets at the box office, and the Dogs will distribute tickets to the Armed Services members of Joint Base Charleston while capping off the evening's festivities with a Military Home Run Derby presented by NASH FM and Fox 24.
Sunday
Inside
Bay Street Biergarten's Bruno Brunch
starts at 11 a.m.
Visit the Island House on Johns Island for Sunset on the Stono
. This culinary event features eats from more than 10 local restaurants, drinks from local breweries and distilleries, mini sessions from Wine & Canvas, and live music.
Outside
The RiverDogs
continue their super themed at-home weekend with Star Wars Day/Holy City Sunday kicking off at 5:05 p.m.
Forecast still calls for rain on Sunday, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve a screwdriver on the Pour House deck. The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.