Weekend Roundup: Puppy Bowl, Super Bowl, and everything in between 

Friday

Even though the dastardly Punxsutawney Phil predicated six more weeks of winter, that doesn't change the fact that it's officially the month of love, y'all. Whether you're in love, out of love, infatuated with Tom Brady, or simply love doing fun stuff in the Holy City, we've got you covered. Check out all the Lowcountry happenings taking place around town this weekend:

Principle Gallery and Muse Wine bar host Abstracting Italy from 6-8 p.m.



Watch surf films and sip craft beers at the Surf and Ale Bash at Charleston Music Hall starting at 7 p.m.

Catch the monthly screening of theat the Terrace starting at 11:30 p.m.





It's the First Friday art walk on Broad Street from 5 to 8 p.m.; enjoy fine art art, crafts, fashion, sculpture, jewelry, and refreshments.

Saturday

Head to the Gaillard for an evening of classical music starting at 7:30 p.m. Listen to classic hits by Bernstein and Gershwin with a special appearance by legendary pianist Conrad Tao.

From 9 a.m. to noon at the Charleston Parks Conservancy learn how to master your camera settings through a live demo by professional photographer Libby Williams.





Learn to make traditional sweetgrass baskets at the Charleston Museum starting at 9:30 a.m. with basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond, a maker who comes from a long line of basket makers and has passed down the tradition to her own children, grandchildren, and others in the community.





From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. flow with the Lowcountry community at Cannon green as you "Yoga for Mental Health."





Head to the Purple Buffalo starting at 4 p.m. for Year of the Dogg, a hip-hop art show with a silent auction benefitting a pet rescue.



Check out experimental drag, where anything goes, from IT Gurlz Ivana Jungmann and Trixie Kawasaki at 5th Wall Productions' Drag Lab starting at 9 p.m.

Hated your high school prom? Do it over, '50s style, at the Royal American's winter

with Grace Joyner and Gold Light; fun starts at 8:30 p.m.

This is a Groundhog Day you're going to want to live over and over again — the sixth annual

at the Music Hall starts at 8 p.m. and features musichal talent like Joel T. Hamilton, Michael Flynn, Aisha Kenyatta, Amanda, Kapousouz, Marcus Amaker, and many more.

Choose to run either a 5K or half marathon during the Save the Light race benefitting the preservation of Morris Island Lighthouse; race starts at 8:30 a.m.



Watch adorable, adoptable puppies attempt to "play" football at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre Puppy Bowl starting at noon. There will also be family friendly activities and pet vendors.





Sunday