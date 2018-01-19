Weekend Roundup: oysters, comedy, and a little Dylan 



Working for the weekend? Well congrats to you because it's finally here. The weather's warming up, and so is the activity in Charleston. From the Women's Rally to oysters to a Jazz Festival appearance from Kenny G (still swoonin' over those locks) to tons of comedy fest festivities, check out our weekend picks below.

Friday

op off Comedy Fest with pizza and comedy cocktails at the Comedy Fest L’After Party at Mellow Mushroom from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Head to Royal American for some dancin’ and shoppin’ at the Runaround Sue Vintage Birthday Dance Pop-Up at 7 p.m.

See several historical sites around Charleston with Museum Mile Month. Pass holders can visit 12 sites with the purchase of a $25 ticket for adults or a $10 ticket for children.

Catch some live music from Sam Stringfield at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl tonight from 8 to 10 p.m.

Taste the latest collaboration between Pour and Unknown Brewing at the "Mad Pour" beer release from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday

Join the South Carolina chapter of Women's March in commemorating the one year anniversary of the historic march with a Rally for Electoral Justice at Brittlebank Park from noon to 4 p.m. The rally will honor the legacy of Charleston native and voting rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark and will feature more than a dozen speakers, plus food and merchandise vendors.

Yonder Mountain String Band is playing at the Music Farm at 9 p.m.





Get your snack on at the Pacific Box & Crate Farmer's Market in the Workshop courtyard from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Grab some food from Workshop tenants while you browse the goods from local, artisan vendors.



Finally bust out that rendition of "Blowin in the Wind" you’ve been practicing at Eclectic Cafe with Clown’s Lowcountry Dylan Open Mic from 7 to 10 p.m. All interpretations are welcome so feel free to get a little funky.

Sunday

Hear beach queens Mary Kay Andrews, Nancy Thayer, and Mary Alice Munroe at the Wild Dunes Author Series Panel from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wild Dunes Resort. Enjoy a book signing and cocktail hour afterwards with recipes from Andrew’s new cookbook.





Planning a wedding? The Charleston Bridal Show has got all your wedding planning needs covered. Check out venues and taste test caterers and bakers from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gaillard.

Sunday is brunch day. Enjoy a Mexican inspired menu at Charles Towne Fermentory with brunch by Desayuno.





Get the perfect shot (photography, y'all) at the Center for Birds of Prey's Photography Day at 8:30 a.m. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome. For more info and prices, check the event out below.





East Cooper Meal's on Wheels is hosting Oysters in the Outback at Palmetto Islands County Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly roast will have oysters, BBQ, and live music from the Sayer McShane Band. Tickets for adults are $35 with oysters and $20 without, and kids tickets are $10.

Start your week off right with Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch at Holy City Brewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recharge with 45 minutes of all-level yoga classes, then relax with a flight of beer and brunch by Suelto.