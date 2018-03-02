Weekend Roundup: Come on out, the water is wine 

This weekend, celebrate spring with oyster roasts and parties, give back at one of the several benefits held around town, or find time to enjoy the outdoors. If it isn't abundantly clear this weekend is Charleston Wine + Food — and you can still check out some fringe events. Peep our full roundup

Friday

Today is First Friday, and that means it’s the Art Walk on Gallery Row from 5-8 p.m. Be sure to check out Jahde Made and Atrium on Queen and Hagan Fine Arts on King for more art.

Switcharoo II starts at 5 p.m. at Edmund’s Oast. Switcheroo puts bartenders in the kitchen and chefs behind the bar to raise money for Ben’s Friends, a substance abuse support group.

Daniel Island Grille has their Friday night oyster roast from 5-7 p.m., featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and live music.

Head to Mynt between 5-9 p.m. for a fundraiser that helps disadvantaged women get professional attire. The event includes raffles, giveaways, and half-price drink specials.

Saturday

Wakanda forever! Go to the Exquis Event Center for The Wakanda Experience, a day full of vendors, food, drinks and activities inspired by African culture and the world of Marvel’s Black Panther.

Find your zen with Bendy Brewski Yoga at Ghost Monkey Brewery at 10:15 a.m.

Charleston’s newest event venue, The Backyard, is hosting an oyster roast from 4-11:30 p.m. to celebrate their opening.

The Rusty Rudder is also hosting an oyster roast on Saturday.

The art of Jonathan Green blends with the choreography of South Carolina Ballet in Off the Wall and Onto the Stage which is only in town Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Sottile Theater.

Head over to Isle of Palms for fun under the sun at Front Beach Fest from 12-4 p.m.

Low Tide Brewing hosts the Lowcountry Luau, with food, a fire performance, music, and more, starting at noon.

The Caw Caw Interpretive Center is hosting a Where the Wild Things Are themed 5K and other activities, all starting at 8:30 a.m.

Tiger Lily Florist has its annual yard sale this Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.



Valiant Animal Rescue holds a More Love Less Cruelty fundraiser and oyster roast from 2 to 6 p.m. at Smoky Oak tap room. Read all about the organization in this week's news feature.

Sunday

Sunday is customer appreciation day for the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission, so admission to many parks is free and includes several free activities.

Comedian and Daily Show vet Lewis Black is in town to perform stand-up at the Gaillard Center at 7 p.m.

Head to the Bend between 2-7 p.m. for the Power to Puerto Rico benefit concert to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters at Pearlz oyster roast from 2-5 p.m.

Take the kids to Hampton Park from 1:30-4 p.m. for the Teddy Bear Picnic.

All weekend

Celebrate the music of Bach with the Charleston Bach society at the Bach Festival. It started yesterday, but now through Sunday you can head to the First Scots Presbyterian Church for some concert performances by the Charleston Baroque Orchestra.

On Friday and Saturday, the Otranto Regional Library is hosting its Spring book sale.

Johns Island County Park hosts an oyster roast trail ride weekend. Enjoy bike trails, camping, and Saturday’s oyster roast.

The Charleston Remodeling Expo is this weekend. Check out exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies for free at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

On Friday, Saturday, and Monday, Charleston County Public Libraries will participate in