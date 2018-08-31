Weekend Roundup: No labor in sight 

click to enlarge
Happy long weekend, Charleston. Here's how to have fun this Labor Day holiday.
Friday
Head to D'al's for a slice and a listening party
by The Artisanals starting at 10 p.m.
Chase Bryant plays at Charleston Music Hall
starting at 7 p.m.
Mex 1 Sullivan's Island celebrates two years
of tacos on the beach starting at 5 p.m. DJ Natty Heavy lays down the beats, there will be a street magician, a one man improv performance.
Marzan food truck pops up
at Munkle Brewing with Cuban and Latin American inspired dishes starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday
Southern Roots West Ashley hosts their inaugural rib competition
starting at 2 p.m. Cast your vote for the best baby back ribs while jamming to the sounds of Gaslight Street. First place winner will be awarded $500.
Center for Birds of Prey hosts a vulture lecture
at The Halsey starting at 2 p.m.
95sx hosts an end of summer beach bash
at The Windjammer from 2 to 7 p.m.
Ink 'N' Ivy
throws a Labor Day yacht week themed event, because why not? The tropical retro party starts at 10 p.m. with music by DJ Tony YNot Roach.
Drink beer, throw axes, and eat Polish food at Twisted Cypress Brewing
from 1 to 7 p.m.
2Nixons is now permanently
settled in at Proof, which means every Sat. starting at 6 p.m. you can soak up your cocktail with ramen and delish snacks.
Sunday
Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing
with beer, brunch and yoga starting at 10:15 a.m.
Republic hosts their 5th annual end of summer white party
starting at 8 p.m.
Celebrate Labor Day at The Brick with their flip cup karaoke tournament
starting at 1 p.m.
From 2 to 3 p.m. taste rose for free
(!) at Edmund's Oast Exchange.
Dudleys on Ann hosts the second annual Labor Day Betty White party
from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Head to Pour Taproom starting at 5 p.m for Sunset Sundaze
. Enjoy jams from local DJs, cocktails, and more than 70 craft beers.
Monday
Bring your dog to the RiverDogs stadium starting at 2:05 p.m. for a Dog Day Afternoon.
Humans can enjoy $1 beers and $1 hot dogs.
Still Soul Studio hosts a chakra and crystal healing class
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Check out Rusty Bull's all-day beer release
celebration of their new brew, a mild English brown pineapple ale.