August 31, 2018

Weekend Roundup: No labor in sight 

Events for the weekend of Fri. Aug. 31-Mon. Sept. 3

By
Happy long weekend, Charleston. Here's how to have fun this Labor Day holiday.

Friday

Head to D'al's for a slice and a listening party by The Artisanals starting at 10 p.m.

Chase Bryant plays at Charleston Music Hall starting at 7 p.m.

Mex 1 Sullivan's Island celebrates two years of tacos on the beach starting at 5 p.m. DJ Natty Heavy lays down the beats, there will be a street magician, a  one man improv performance.

Marzan food truck pops up at Munkle Brewing with Cuban and Latin American inspired dishes starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Southern Roots West Ashley hosts their inaugural rib competition starting at 2 p.m. Cast your vote for the best baby back ribs while jamming to the sounds of Gaslight Street. First place winner will be awarded $500.

Center for Birds of Prey hosts a vulture lecture at The Halsey starting at 2 p.m.

95sx hosts an end of summer beach bash at The Windjammer from 2 to 7 p.m.

Ink 'N' Ivy throws a Labor Day yacht week themed event, because why not? The tropical retro party starts at 10 p.m. with music by DJ Tony YNot Roach.

Drink beer, throw axes, and eat Polish food at Twisted Cypress Brewing from 1 to 7 p.m.

2Nixons is now permanently settled in at Proof, which means every Sat. starting at 6 p.m. you can soak up your cocktail with ramen and delish snacks.

Sunday

Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing with beer, brunch and yoga starting at 10:15 a.m.

Republic hosts their 5th annual end of summer white party starting at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day at The Brick with their flip cup karaoke tournament starting at 1 p.m.

From 2 to 3 p.m. taste rose for free (!) at Edmund's Oast Exchange.

Dudleys on Ann hosts the second annual Labor Day Betty White party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Head to Pour Taproom starting at 5 p.m for Sunset Sundaze. Enjoy jams from local DJs, cocktails, and more than 70 craft beers.

Monday

Bring your dog to the RiverDogs stadium starting at 2:05 p.m. for a Dog Day Afternoon. Humans can enjoy $1 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Still Soul Studio hosts a chakra and crystal healing class starting at 6:30 p.m.

Check out Rusty Bull's all-day beer release celebration of their new brew, a mild English brown pineapple ale. 

