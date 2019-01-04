January 04, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: New year, who dis? 

Events for the weekend of Jan. 4-6

click to enlarge FLICKR USER JAMES WILLAMOR
  • Flickr user James Willamor
What a week, eh Charleston? As hard as it is to get back into the swing of things, we're here to hold your help you through it with a bunch of fun events. Here's the haps.

Friday

It's the first Friday of the month (and of the new year!). Celebrate by heading downtown to check out art openings during First Fridays on Broad.

One new show we're excited about is the Charleston Artist Guild Gallery's The Art of Wander, featuring the works of Carmen Osborn.

Haley Mae Campbell performs at North Charleston's Wild Wings at 9 p.m.

Spend a classy evening at the Gaillard with Beethoven's 5th tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Head to Queen Street Playhouse at 9 p.m. for the Queen Street Comedy Showcase featuring Ian Aber, John Gibson, and Shawna Jarrett, hosted by Bill Davis.

The PoHo Family Funk Revue performs on the deck at the Pour House at 6 p.m.

Get your 2Nixons fix at Proof at 6 p.m.

You can 'release and renew' at Community Yoga at 6 p.m., burning away anything you want to leave behind in 2018.

Fridays in January mean Spanglish Cuban Kitchen popping up at Daps at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Woolfe Street Playhouse presents an all-new production, All About You — An Adopted Child's Story at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to read our preview of the compelling story.

Head to Pacific Box & Crate for a Saturday farmers market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Check out hip-hop and R&B music and clothes from Ode Clothing at APB Store this Saturday.

Futurefunk jams out at the Commodore at 10 p.m.

Everyone's favorite 80s cover band, the Spazmatics, perform at Mainland Container Co. at 9 p.m.

Join Can't Stop Training and The Charleston Activist Network for a morning of fitness, led by Body by Moody and Davon Gilliard at 10:30 a.m., held at Exemplar Fitness.

Sunday

Home Team BBQ downtown and The Works Charleston host a workout at 9 a.m. followed by healthy bites and drinks. All proceeds benefit Hogs for the Cause, a big source of funding for families affected by pediatric brain cancer.

Bowens Island Restaurant hosts an oyster roast at 2 p.m., raising money for Save the Light. Speaking of oyster roasts, check out our full roundup here.

Sundays are more fun with Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown on the Pour House deck at 1 p.m. 

