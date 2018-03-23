Weekend Roundup: Most Egg-cellent 

Happy wacky weather Charleston. Did this week kick your ass too? Yeah, we hear ya. Grab a drink or two and head to these Lowcountry events, featuring plenty of Easter-inspired shindigs for the big holiday just a little over a week away.
Friday
Tonight and tomorrow the Sophia Institute hosts Marianne Williamson
as part of her Love America tour. Tonight's lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. and is $40 at the door and tomorrow's 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. program plus tonight's lecture is $250. Register online
.
St. Andrews Parks and Playgrounds holds a flashlight Easter egg hunt
from 7 to 10 p.m.; age groups are for kids 2-4, 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10.
Continue to get in the Easter spirit a week early at MUSC Health Stadium's screening of HOP —
gates
open at 5:30 p.m. with an egg hunt at 6:30 p.m and the movie starting at 7 p.m.
Spend a night at the theater with Charleston Stage. Their production of Avenue Q
is described
by CP
theater critic Maura Hogan as "hands-down hit," runs tonight and tomorrow starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Oh, and if you hop online
between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on the day of each performance, you can score $20 tickets.
2Nixons
pops up with their irresistible ramen at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Head to Music Farm for the High Divers
Chicora album release party
with Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin' Stones plus 2 Slices starting at 9 p.m.
Cory's Grilled Cheese hosts Hip Hop Sessions 3
with Slim COD,Eye Rap, Blvme, Thaddeus Fathead, and Abstract That Rapper starting at 8 p.m.
Beautiful: the Carole King Musical
stops by the NPAC starting at 7:30 p.m.
Feast on Seaborn Oyster Co. bivalves and sip Lorenza label wine at goat.sheep.cow.north
tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with mother daughter team Mindy and Michelle.
Binge (in a good way) at Art Binge IV:Terrible Twos
tonight at Royal American. The event's curators IllVibeTheTribe celebrate two years of making waves in the city's art scene. Tonight's fest will feature artists Eddie Moore, Creatrix, and Alexandria of MorowaMosai; local wellness guru Gabby Banks of Gabby Does Massage; Ashley of Wicked Candle Co.; Shaniqua McCants and Yunoshi Lyon of the Voydd; and DJ SCrib. There will be also be a community arts mural lead by Artist & Craftsmen. Entry is only five buckaroos.
Catch a production of What If's Stupid Fucking Bird
tonight and Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 6 p.m. Theater critic Hogan says
this Chekov-inspired play will have you indulging in a few "hearty, commitment-free laughs" while you "dabble in a bit of superior thinking as put forth by an energized, excellent troupe of actors." Purchase tickets online
.
Progressive arts space Tua Lingua
hosts 185668232 and Super Giant Slalom tonight starting at 8 p.m.
Francis + Benedict
and Barre Code Charleston team up for a community donation barre class starting at 5:30 p.m. Shop Francis + Benedict's skirt line following the class at the pop-up Francis + Benedict Barre Code Bash Boutique. Healthy bites will be provided by Verde and Fuel in Motion and happy hour refreshments by OandO Hooch will be served along with Island Kombucha.
Saturday
Charleston's March for Our Lives
will be held at 1045 Everglades Ave. in North Charleston starting at 3:30 p.m. Learn how to get a free ride to the march from Lyft here
.
Frothy Beard
celebrates five years in the brew biz all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Leon's Oyster Shop hosts chef Alison Roman for a family style feast as part of their guest chef dinner series
. The dinner begins at 6 p.m.
Spring clean your body with a Detox 101
workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at Bikram Yoga Charleston.
Laugh it up at Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour
with Johnny Mac, Big Daddy Patterson, and Big Ike from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Dough Boyz
pop up at Bar Mash for late night 'za from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Take a trip down 17 to Sewee Outpost for the second annual Taste of Bulls Bay
starting at 2 p.m.
Art in the Barn
brings together a group of celebrated Charleston area artisans at Ruby Ranch in Wadmalaw 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. and noon to 4 p.m. Sun.
The North Charleston United Methodist Church
holds a community Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, games, hot dogs, snow cones, and a fire truck.
Creekside Church in Goose Creek holds an Eggstravaganza
starting at 10 a.m. at Devon Forest Elementary Field.
The Charleston Music Hall presents Jazz Samba: Portrait of Stan Getz
at 5 and 8 p.m.
Sunday
Shop vintage finds while you brunch at the Holy City Vintage Market
from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Cafe. Vendors include Runaround Sue Vintage, Grease Kelly Vintage, Third Eye Vintage, Frenchie Vintage, fkvintage, Threads Todisco, Stag & Sterling Vintage, Ache Boutique Vintage, My Bud Vase, Haegur, Haus of Hygiene, Jewelz by Jai, and Dry Run Goods.
Sunday funday
at Holy City Brewing with Bendy Brewski starting at 10 a.m. Brews and brunch to follow, if you're so inclined.
MMMBop your way down to Cannon Green for a '90s themed brunch
from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Visit the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market and shop fresh spring produce from Lowcountry Street Grocery
.
Support St. Johns High School at the Fat Hen oyster roast
starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, auction, live music, and a buffet (plus the oysters).
Check out Celadon's first Sunday flea market
of the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring food trucks, live music, and more than 65 vendors.