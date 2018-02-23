Weekend Roundup: More oyster roasts than you can shuck 

The weather has been warmer, and that means it’s time to get out of the house! Many Charlestonians are ready for the heat and hosting several oyster roasts this weekend. Be sure to check out these events around town.
Friday
Hit the ropes course this Friday for a discounted price at February Couples Night Climb
at Wild Blue from 6-9 p.m.
Need to unwind and watch some hockey? The South Carolina Stingrays
face off against the Brampton Beast at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
Enjoy a family-friendly play about making new friends at the Flowertown Theater’s
production of Captain Louie Jr., starting at 7 p.m.
Daniel Island Grille hosts their weekly oyster roast from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music and all-you-can-eat oysters.
Saturday
This Saturday, Home Team BBQ is hosting its inaugural Rock the Block
party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to raise money for Hogs for the Cause, a nonprofit that raises money for pediatric brain cancer.
Still feeling the Mardi Gras spirit? Head over to Shem Creek between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the Lowcountry Parrot Head Club’s 14th Annual Mardi Crawl,
a pub crawl that also raises money for local charities.
The 9th Annual Hope on Goat
benefit runs from 2-6 p.m. on Goat’s Island, featuring live auctions, live music, and tons of food.
Check out the Lowcountry Highrollers
roller derby team as they take on the Muscogee Roller Girls in a double header at Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry at 4:30 p.m.
Grammy-winner Carmen Bradford
will be at the Charleston Music Hall for a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, with shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is hosting their Brazil Bash
from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music from a Brazilian band, a performance from a local Capoeira group, and drink specials.
Enjoy a magic show geared toward adults at Henry’s House
at 7:30 p.m.
All weekend, Captain’s Comics Expo
is happening at Omar Shrine Temple (Sat., 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).
After you leave the Comics Expo on Saturday, head to the Captain's Comics Expo afterparty at Frothy Beard
Brewing from 6-10 p.m.
There are plenty of opportunities to fill up at oyster roasts this weekend! Head over to RiverTowne Country Club
or The Rudder
for their roasts, or join the Charleston Museum at the Dill Sanctuary
. The Pork and Pearls
oyster roast of Daniel Island is also happening this Saturday at Volvo Car Stadium.
Before you grab your oysters, make some room at Bendy Brewski
Yoga at the Ghost Monkey Brewery at 10 a.m.
Sunday
Start your day with a Zen Meditation Group
at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 7:45 a.m.
Holy City Brewing hosts their Bendy Brewski
Sunday Brunch, featuring yoga, a flight of beers, and brunch by Suelto, starting at 10 a.m.
This Sunday is the 30th Annual KidsFair
at the Gaillard Center. Visit between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for hands-on learning activities, stage shows, outdoor games, and more.
It’s time for Fleet Fest
. Head over to Fleet Landing for local oysters, local beer, and cornhole from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
After being rescheduled, the Pig Roast and Bourbon Sip
is finally here at Revelry Brewing Co., starting at noon. Enjoy a pig roast, bourbon tastings, beer, and live music.
The Annual Sierra Club Oyster Roast
is held at Bowens Island Restaurant from 2-5 p.m. There is also an auction.
Nutritionist Stacey Crew will be teaching a class at Soul Yoga + Wellness
at 3 p.m.
Play some team trivia
at the downtown Mellow Mushroom starting at 8 p.m.