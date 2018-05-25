Weekend Roundup: Making mems on Memorial Day weekend 

A big weekend is upon us, Charleston. We've got arts and culture galore between international arts fest Spoleto Festival USA and locally run sister fest Piccolo Spoleto. You only have 17 days to frequent upwards of, what is it, 500+ events? So get crackin.



We've got everything you need to know about both Spoleto and Piccolo here. And then there's Memorial Day. If you choose to venture out of your backyard (although a homegrown cookout is our preferred method of celebration) we've got memorial services, concerts, workouts, and more all neatly tied with a red white and blue bow here. And finally, there are those myriad events that don't fit into a particular category — just good ole fashioned weekend fun. Check out the haps below:



Friday

Stop by

on Coming Street as they celebrate their anniversary with cocktails, door prizes and drawings from 6-10 p.m.





If you’re looking for a free, artsy date night idea, the Miller Gallery is hosting a pop-up exhibit from Greenville’s Art & Light gallery from 6-8 p.m.





Cynthia Connolly leads a talk and signing at The Vinyl Countdown at 7 p.m. of Banned in D.C., a book about the legendary punk scene of Washington D.C.





Head down to the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 5:30 p.m. for the weekly Party at the Point with food, booze, and live music from a Dave Matthews Tribute Band.





Just $5 will get you a ticket for Argot and Zoe Child at 8 p.m. at the Music Farm.





Folly Beach Fishing Pier hosts a Moonlight Mixer with food, drinks, live music and shag dancing on the pier starting at 7 p.m.



Short Grain pops up at Daps starting at 5 p.m.



The Second Presbyterian church will hold their annual Tea Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri. & Sat. and Sun. from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Head to Munkle Brewing from 2 to 10 p.m. to celebrate their new beer release of 5 Branches Biere de Garde.



Kick off Memorial Day with a bowl of elevated ramen when 2Nixons pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory staring at 5:30 p.m.



Saturday

Start your weekend with a downward dog at Palmetto Brewing Co. at 10 a.m. for a beginner level yoga class followed by a beer tasting.





If you have an affinity for facial hair, head over to the Music Farm at 6 p.m. as they host the ninth annual Southeastern Beard and Moustache championships.





Adopt a furry friend at the Summerville Panera Bread from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. during the Charleston Animal Society adoption event.

Sunday

The Sunday Flea and Farmers Market at Celadon Warehouse from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. has marked down home goods, over 65 local vendors, and a jump castle for the kids.





Join Water Dog Paddle Co. for a stand up paddle board yoga class at 7 a.m. at Forbes Fitness Retreats in James Island.





Put on your Sunday best and head over to the Second Presbyterian Church for lunch, cake, and tea to benefit their mission programs from 11:45 a.m-3 p.m.

British musician and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs is at the Music Farm at 7 p.m.





From 10 p.m.-2 a.m, O-ku is hosting their annual White Party with drink specials, passed hors d’oeuvres and a cash prize for the best-dressed male and female in all white.