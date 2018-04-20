Weekend Roundup: Light it up 

Your weekend plans don’t have to go up in smoke. You can go green and celebrate Earth Day weekend (check out our roundup on specific Earth Day events, too
) with garden tours, bird walks, or you can go to some of these parties and fundraisers.
All weekend
The Charleston Outdoor Festival
is this weekend at James Island Park. Check it out for great events like a talk by Olympic hopeful Stanton Collins and the East Coast Paddlesports Symposium.
The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival
runs Thursday through Sunday at Boone Hall Farms. There’s family attractions, festival rides, and, of course, strawberry picking.
Friday
Head to Local 616 for the PBR Drag Prom
at 9 p.m. For $10, you can drink, dance, and show off your best drag looks while supporting the LGBTQ nonprofit We Are Family.
Have a unique date at Wild Blue ropes course’s special April Couples’ Night
at 5-9 p.m.
The Charleston Sports Pub and MUSC are teaming up for a night of Brews, Bites, and Bids
to raise awareness for the Trident Literacy Association. For $25, each ticket gets you dinner, a drink, live music, and access to a silent auction.
Bird watch
with a representative of the National Audubon Society at the Pitt Street Bridge at 6 p.m.
The Daniel Island Grille hosts its weekly Friday night oyster roast
at 5 p.m.
Celebrate 4/20 at The Terrace with a screening of The Room
at 9:49 p.m. — tickets are only $4.20.
Saturday
Start your day with a migratory bird walk
at the Center for Birds of Prey at 8:30 a.m.
Drive out to Ocean Park between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for Cars on Kiawah
, an event celebrating some of the Lowcountry’s coolest cars. TV host Dennis Gage will also be there to film an episode of My Classic Car.
Couldn’t find your Pink Floyd records on Friday? Celebrate Record Store Day
with deals at Monster Music & Movies.
Fresh Future Farms
hosts a community block party from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring the Deninufay dance company and tips on making healthy dishes.
Take a garden tour at St. Paul’s Parish at Trident Tech
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out the Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads for BBQ & Brews
, featuring free live music and kids activities, starting at 4 p.m.
LG’s by the Creek hosts a Crawfish Boil
from 1-8 p.m. with live music and games for the kids.
Art Forms & Theatre Concepts, Inc. will host a black-tie celebration
for its 22nd anniversary at the International Longshoremen’s Association at 6 p.m.
This Saturday is National Astronomy Day
, and you can celebrate with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Johns Island County Park after dark.
Sunday
Learn to curl with the Charleston Curling Club
at the Carolina Ice Palace at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Enjoy music, oysters, and a silent auction at the Lowcountry Blues Bash
fundraiser at Bowens Island Restaurant from 3-6 p.m.
Join Ambrose Family Farm
for a field-to-fork five course meal featuring music and drinks from 3:30-7:30 p.m.