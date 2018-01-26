Weekend roundup: Let's get to it 

It’s the last weekend in January y’all, and it’s going out with a bang. We’ve got oysters galore (we are in the Lowcountry after all); the Charleston Boat show and the Food Truck festival are back, and as always, some good music too. Did we mention a puppy brunch? Check it all out below.
Friday
The Annual Charleston Boat Show
kicks off today with boats and marine products galore. Hear talks by renowned captains and live music. Word on the street is Captain Jack Sparrow might make an appearance. For a full list of events, check out the Boat Show website.
Hear some old-school jams
from the New South Jazzmen at Prohibition from 7 to 10 p.m.
Use those oyster eating skills for good at The Lighthouse for the Blind’s
oyster roast at Miller Country Club from 7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy unlimited steamed oysters, a hot dog bar and live music from local band Plane Jane.
Red Rose Vintage and Tuff Stuff Vintage
will be on King Street with tons of vintage goods and new summer and spring finds.
Bust out your tweed for a commute
on King bike ride starting at Affordabike at 5:30 p.m. and ending with an after party at Recovery Room. The rider with the best tweed get-up will win Charleston Chariot bike.
Head to Craft Conundrum from 5 to 10 p.m. for some choice brews
and Cali-style street food from Rebel Taqueria.
Wedding Week
is still poppin' off around town — check out some of the remaining events tonight and all day tomorrow.
Saturday
Food truck lovers get ready. The 7th annual Food Truck Festival
is back from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grab food from over 25 food trucks, beer and wine, and listen to some live music while the kids hang out in the kids village. Fun for everyone.
Run through scenic Sullivan’s Island in Charleston Running Club’s 34th Annual Charlie Post Classic from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The run honors Dr. Charlie Post
, a well-known Charleston runner, and offers 5K and 15K options. For more information, check the event out here.
Whether you’re a vinyl veteran or new to the record game head to the Tin Roof for a vinyl swap
. Music lovers can buy, sell, or browse from 1 to 7 p.m.
Bacon and Beer. Name a more iconic duo. All your bacon dreams
are coming true thanks to Rusty Bull Brewing, Swig & Swine, and Glazed. For $25, enjoy beers paired with a bacon dish, a bacon maple stout and boozy doughnut, and bacon weave s’mores.
Spice up your Saturday workout at a Holy City Dance Studio’s Salsa Basics
Bootcamp. Dancers of all skills can learn footwork, turns, and combos for $45 advance tickets or $50 dollars at the door.
Rose all day? Yes please. 1Kept’s brunch
has $25 all day rose, a Spritzer interactive bar, and live music from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Get to The Barrel for the 8th Annual Follywood Oyster Roast
from 12 to 9 p.m. They’ve got Jimmy Buffett and Rolling Stones cover bands, food vendors, and local art vendors. Admission is $15, and all-you-can-eat oysters are $10.
Sunday
Love is in the air at Magnolia Plantations. Their Lowcountry love affair
will feature four live ceremonies from an elopement to a 50 year anniversary vow renewal and provide planning inspiration for brides and grooms.
The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association is back with their 35th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out food and wine selections or compete in oyster shucking and eating contests.
What could be better than brunch? Puppy Brunch.
You and your pups can enjoy some brunch goodies with drink specials and treats for your four-legged friends.
The Stingrays
are taking on the Norfolk Admirals at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.
Refocus with the family at Community Yoga for a kid-friendly yoga class
from 9 to 9:45 a.m.