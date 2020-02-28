February 28, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend roundup: Leap into spring with 20+ events this weekend 

Weekend of Feb. 28-March 1

By
click to enlarge david-martin-edhfzrzet3e-unsplash.jpg

Photo by David Martin on Unsplash

It's late February and boy do we feel clammy. It is that time of year where we are transitioning from oyster roast season to 5K season, so get your fill while you can. The high temperatures — and your bathing suit — are a few weeks away. Say goodbye to February and try to enjoy your sweaters and hoodies before they get miserably hot.

Friday

The Station in Park Circle is having a Garage Sale with food and vendors from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rocky Horror Charleston is coming to the Frothy Beard starting at 9 p.m.

Head to the North Charleston Coliseum for a special screening of The Color Purple at 7:30 p.m.

The Schoolhouse is hosting My Black is Beautiful Fashion Show for a night of fun, fashion, and beauty.

There's a Silent Disco at Charleston Beer Works with three DJ's at 10 p.m.

In Passafire's genre-defying mix of reggae, hip-hop, and hard rock at Charleston Pour House.

Saturday


It's Leap Day and here are some fun events to celebrate.

The Rewined every-once-in-a-while candle sale starting 8 a.m. at their warehouse in North Charleston.

Be a Heart Walk hero and help us save lives from heart disease and stroke by attending the Lowcountry Heart Walk at 8 a.m.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are coming to the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.

There will be energy and glow paint galore at Grit and Glow with DJ Sparkbox.

Pack your coolers and bring your tents to the Bonfire at the The Woodlands Nature Reserve.

Blessing of the Bikes kicks off at Low Country Harley-Davidson at 9:30 a.m.

Carolina Coonhounds host an oyster roast at Riverfront Park, 12-5 p.m.

Wannamaker County Park presents Secrets of the Swamp, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday


Unplug with he family at the Teddy Bear Picnic with lots of fun activities happening at Hampton Park.

There's a Punk Flea Market at the Sparrow for free from 12-5 p.m.

Pop over to the Park Cafe for the Holy City Vintage Market to shop all-things vintage, grab brunch, and sip on coffee or mimosas.

Bring the kids (or not) to the Enchanting Princess Storytime from 3-4 p.m. for interactive stories told by The Snow Sisters and Arabian Princess.

The Old Crow Medicine Show will be at the Gaillard to play their music and maybe even the country classic Wagon Wheel.

Laugh out loud at a comedy night with DC Youngfly and Karlous Miller live at the Omar Shrine Temple. 

