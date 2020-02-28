Weekend roundup: Leap into spring with 20+ events this weekend 

It's late February and boy do we feel clammy. It is that time of year where we are transitioning from oyster roast season to 5K season, so get your fill while you can. The high temperatures — and your bathing suit — are a few weeks away. Say goodbye to February and try to enjoy your sweaters and hoodies before they get miserably hot.
Friday
The Station in Park Circle is having a Garage Sale
with food and vendors from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rocky Horror
Charleston is coming to the Frothy Beard starting at 9 p.m.
Head to the North Charleston Coliseum for a special screening of The Color Purple
at 7:30 p.m.
The Schoolhouse is hosting My Black is Beautiful Fashion Show
for a night of fun, fashion, and beauty.
There's a Silent Disco
at Charleston Beer Works with three DJ's at 10 p.m.
In Passafire's
genre-defying mix of reggae, hip-hop, and hard rock at Charleston Pour House.
Saturday
It's Leap Day and here are some fun events to celebrate.
The Rewined
every-once-in-a-while candle sale starting 8 a.m. at their warehouse in North Charleston.
Be a Heart Walk hero and help us save lives from heart disease and stroke by attending the Lowcountry Heart Walk
at 8 a.m.
Professional Bull Riders
(PBR) are coming to the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.
There will be energy and glow paint galore at Grit and Glow
with DJ Sparkbox.
Pack your coolers and bring your tents to the Bonfire
at the The Woodlands Nature Reserve.
Blessing of the Bikes
kicks off at Low Country Harley-Davidson at 9:30 a.m.
Carolina Coonhounds host an oyster roast
at Riverfront Park, 12-5 p.m.
Wannamaker County Park
presents Secrets of the Swamp, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday
Unplug with he family at the Teddy Bear Picnic
with lots of fun activities happening at Hampton Park.
There's a Punk Flea Market
at the Sparrow for free from 12-5 p.m.
Pop over to the Park Cafe for the Holy City Vintage Market
to shop all-things vintage, grab brunch, and sip on coffee or mimosas.
Bring the kids (or not) to the Enchanting Princess Storytime
from 3-4 p.m. for interactive stories told by The Snow Sisters and Arabian Princess.
The Old Crow Medicine Show
will be at the Gaillard to play their music and maybe even the country classic Wagon Wheel.
Laugh out loud at a comedy night
with DC Youngfly and Karlous Miller live at the Omar Shrine Temple.