Weekend roundup: Last weekend to live it up kiddos 

School's in for summer y'all — you've got one more weekend to make the most of your holiday. Hop to it.
Friday
Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields
Village from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs — the event is kid and dog friendly.
Head over to Waterfront Park in Mt. P
for a free outdoor showing of Jumanji (2017) at sunset. Bring your chairs and get there early for live music and food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan
is at the North Charleston Coliseum at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $35.
SportsBook Comedy
celebrates one year of stand-up with host Keith Big Daddy Dee and comedians Christine Little, Hannah Hogan, and Sofiya Alexander. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $7.
Saturday
Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and shop local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Join a Suds & Savasana
class at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.
Join Vickery’s Cornhole Tournament
from 2-7 p.m.- the winning team will get a $50 gift card.
Harold’s Cabin is hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Party
from 5-8 p.m. with face painting, a balloon artist, music, and chalk, duh. Make sure to grab a treat from Life Raft Treats.
Stop by the monthly Charleston Night Bazaar
at Pacific Box and Crate between 5-10 p.m. There will be food and drinks from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. and Merrows Garden Wine Bar and tons of local artisans and crafters.
Gov’t Mule is at Volvo Car Stadium
at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $35.
It’s the 16th Annual Ballpark Festival
of Beers at the Joe from 7-10 p.m. Sample over 100 beers, enjoy live music, and check out some of the food trucks like Kickin Chicken and Semilla. The first 2,500 people though the gate get a commemorative sampling glass.
Creekside Comedy Night is celebrating one year of comedy shows with a show hosted by Keith Big Daddy Dee
with comedians Hannah Hogan, Shawna Jarrett, Sofiya Alexander, and Blayr Nias. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $10.
If you like lacrosse head to MUSC Health Stadium at 7 p.m. for the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Championship
.
Sunday
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.
Check out the Vintage Market at the Whiskey Room from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors like Third Eye Vintage
and Peachy Keen.
Join a yoga class on Revelry’s rooftop
at 11 a.m. Bring your own mat and the $15 price includes your first beer.
It’s Second Sunday — explore King Street
from 1-5 p.m. and shop, eat, and drink- uninterrupted by traffic.
Bring your furry friend to Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.’
s Yappy Hour from 2-5 p.m. and enjoy happy hour drinks while pups splash around in a kiddie pool.
Stop by the Johns Island Summerfest
from 12-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. and enjoy a BBQ cook off, live music, fireworks, wakeboarding and more at Trophy Lakes. GA tickets are $5 online.
It is the third Sunday of the month so Viola the roving bookshop will be parked outside Harold’s Cabin
from 4-8 p.m.