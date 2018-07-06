Weekend Roundup: Keep the party goin' 

It ain't over 'til it's over. While the Fourth of July has come and gone, there are still plenty of excuses to celebrate around town. Get to it, Charleston.
Friday
Awendaw Green presents the Queen Street Harmony Series
with songs from the Road Band. The band is currently touring to promote their fourth album, Road to Nowhere, filled with an eclectic mix of jazz, bluegrass, and Americana.
Head over to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium for an ongoing Independence Day Celebration.
Celebrate America’s birthday with hot dogs, Cracker Jacks, and a head-to-head Riverdogs ball game against the Augusta GreenJackets.
Take a stroll down gallery row
with First Fridays on Broad. The Broad Street Merchants Association invites you to enjoy refreshments as you shop fine art, jewelry, sculpture, and fashion.
Catch Flowertown Players’ Front Lines to the Home Front
and continue the celebration this Independence Day weekend. James F. Dean Community Center will be hosting a patriotic cabaret highlighting song and dance to honor all those who have fought for our freedom.
If you enjoy ‘90’s sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends, then you won’t want to miss She Drives Me Crazy
playing at 34 West Theater Co.
Every Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m. head to HoM to hop on the Charleston Comedy Bus
.
The Royal Tinfoil, Wombombs, and Faline perform at the Pour House
on 9 p.m.
Pancito & Lefty hosts a Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture Through Cocktails
party with the Cocktail Bandits at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Looking to get crafty? Tap into your artistic side at a BYO Beer or Wine Paint & Sip
class hosted by Wine & Design.
Plan to spend the day getting boozy with Buffet & Boat Drinks hosted by Bay Street Biergarten
. The event will feature a special Jimmy Buffet Menu, and live music from Three Sheets Island Band kicking off at 4 p.m.
Check out the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square
from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or the McClellanville Land and Sea
Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Head over to the Frothy Beard Brewing Company for the best Summer Kickoff Party
of the season. Enjoy live music by Big Wheel and the Hubcaps as well as their first annual cornhole tournament with frothy prizes.
Test your balance with Charleston SUP Safaris
, who will be hosting SUP Yoga from 8-10 a.m.
The Charleston Performing Arts Center presents Beach Blanket Big Band
on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.
Smoky Oak Taproom
hosts a post 4th of July party with two free water slides, live music, and food and drink specials all day long.
Sunday
Embark on a nostalgic musical journey with Hot Jersey Nights!
at Charleston Music Hall beginning at 3 p.m.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is on at Charleston Pour House with fresh foods and treats, craft vendors, and live music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pack a cooler and hit the water at Edisto River Adventures
. Tubing tickets start at just $20.
Soda City Brass Band will be hosting the 4th Annual Jazz Crawl
kicking off at 3 p.m.