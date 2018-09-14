Weekend Roundup: Just a few things to do with Hurricane Flo on our doorstep 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Spencer Means
In lieu of a traditional weekend roundup, which is always chock full of fun stuff going on around town, we've got just a few suggestions for how you spend this Hurricane Florence-filled weekend. If you're hosting a last minute hurricane party and want to be included in this list, drop us a line at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com
If you just want a night on the town, be sure to check our up-to-date list of
restaurants and bars that are open.
If you're stuck inside with access to the internet, listen to one of our podcast suggestions
. Or pick up a book! Itinerant Literate is open
today, Fri. Sept. 14, and they've got some suggestions for you.
Keith Dee still plans on holding his Creekside Comedy
night tomorrow, Sat. Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. at Creekside Kitchen. (Check updates on the event's Facebook
page)
Head to Terrace Theater
for a pared down selection of screenings. The theater will be open today, and possibly the rest of the weekend, barring power outages.
The Charleston Pour House
will be open today with live music from the Hungry Monks on the deck (as long as its safe) and the food truck will be open.