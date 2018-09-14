September 14, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Just a few things to do with Hurricane Flo on our doorstep 

(Just a few) events for the weekend of Sept. 15-17

In lieu of a traditional weekend roundup, which is always chock full of fun stuff going on around town, we've got just a few suggestions for how you spend this Hurricane Florence-filled weekend. If you're hosting a last minute hurricane party and want to be included in this list, drop us a line at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com

If you just want a night on the town, be sure to check our up-to-date list of restaurants and bars that are open.

If you're stuck inside with access to the internet, listen to one of our podcast suggestions. Or pick up a book! Itinerant Literate is open today, Fri. Sept. 14, and they've got some suggestions for you.

Keith Dee still plans on holding his Creekside Comedy night tomorrow, Sat. Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. at Creekside Kitchen. (Check updates on the event's Facebook page)

Head to Terrace Theater for a pared down selection of screenings. The theater will be open today, and possibly the rest of the weekend, barring power outages.

The Charleston Pour House will be open today with live music from the Hungry Monks on the deck (as long as its safe) and the food truck will be open.

