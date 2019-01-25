Weekend Roundup: Shutting down the work week 

It's Friday, let's make the most of it Charleston. From food truck festivals to oyster roasts to art shows, there's plenty to check out around town. Cheers, y'all.
Friday
Tommy Tomlinson will be holding a talk and signing for his new book The Elephant in the Room
at 12 p.m.
Learn about bike safety and snag yourself some free bike lights at Light the Night
hosted by Charleston Moves at 4:30 p.m.
View beautiful pieces of art at Redux with their new show Hello My Name Is…
from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spend your evening looking up at the stars at the January Open House
at the College of Charleston’s Observatory at 6:30 p.m.
Shuck some oysters with Rhythm and Blues music at The McKee’s Rooftop Oyster Roast
at 6:30 p.m.
Watch a prince try to find his happily ever after in the solo cabaret show Charming: A Tale of An American Prince
at 7:30 p.m.
Grab that special someone and your harness for a Couples Night Climb
at Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Laugh til you can’t anymore at the Tin Roof for their Do the Joke Thing
night with comedians from across the country at 9 p.m.
There will be a tribute to the southern rock group The Allman Brothers Band at the Charleston Pour House at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Take home a piece of Charleston with you as you learn one of its most famous traditions at the Sweetgrass Basket Weaving Workshop
at 9:30 a.m.
The 8th Annual Charleston Food Truck Festival
will return with plenty of great food and good times for the whole family at 10 a.m.
Disney princesses takeover Mellow Mushroom
at their largest princess party to date. Spend a morning with all your favorite royals at 10 a.m.
Ink N Ivy’s next themed brunch
will center around the princess of pop Ariana Grande. Say “thank you, next” each time you finish a bottle from their champagne special at 11 a.m.
Slap on your weird onesie and have a night of fun and drinks at the Onesie Bar Crawl
on King Street from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Charleston Symphony
will host a night of Chamber Music at the City Gallery at 7 p.m.
Want to sail away from your troubles? Come down to the Charleston Boat Show
and see what boat calls you to sea.
Learn how to fight crime and be a hero at the Superhero Training Academy
at the Charleston County Public Library at 11 a.m.
Sunday
There can never be enough oysters. Head down to the Lowcountry Oyster Festival
for fun contests, live music and family fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Royal American will host a Divas of Drag Bunch
to benefit We Are Family and kick off their new Sunday brunches at 12 p.m.
Take the family to unwind before another week starts with a free family yoga class
by Kidding Around Yoga at 2 p.m.
Wild Dunes is presenting an evening of authors
with A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe at 2 p.m.
Take care of yourself this weekend and attend the Wealth of Wellness Expo
at the Destiny Community Cafe at 3 p.m.
Try your hand at recreating the human form in a space where all skill levels are welcome at a Sunday Figure Drawing Session
at 5 p.m.
Martin McDonagh’s award-winning play The Pillowman
will be playing at the Threshold Repertory Theater at 7:30 p.m.