Weekend Roundup: It's raining chocolate candies 

OK people, the countdown is on. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t let the rain stop you from preparing however you see fit. Whether you’re still frantically searching for that special someone or avoiding the holiday completely, we’re here to help. From Irish Fest to Oysters, check out what’s happening below.
Friday
Tonight from 8 to 11 p.m., the Gibbes is transforming into a black and a white
odyssey for Society 1858’s annual Winter Party with the help of New York audiovisual artists Myth of an Atom and DJ Fallen Atom. Enjoy beer from Fatty’s Beer, specialty cocktails, and some late-night bites courtesy of Hamby Catering, and guests can win originals from some of the hottest local artists on the scene. For more information or to buy your tickets, check out the Gibbes website.
Intuitive Minds
will be jamming to classics from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.
Beer and chocolate? Sign us up.
For $16, Frothy Beard Brewing and Evolution through Chocolate are dishing up some delicious pairings like a Barrel Aged Mermaids Milk Stout with a Coconut Almond Truffle.
Aerial Fit and Circus Building are busting out the Valentine’s vibes early with their Love is in the Air student and staff showcase
at Aerial Fit from 7 to 8 p.m. See the love themed acts tonight or Saturday for $10.
2Nixons is back at Charles Towne Fermentory, and they’ll be serving some ramen
and more Japanese-inspired favorites from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Get your funk on at Warehouse's tap takeover from Wicked Weed's Funakatorium
, starting at 6 p.m.
The Charitable Society of Charleston hosts an oyster roast
at the Bus Shed at 7 p.m.
Check out the flick Full Metal Jacket
at Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Head to the Simons Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. for a concert from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
Saturday
Join friends and family in honoring the life and legacy of activist Muhiyidin d’Baha with prayer, drumming, and reflection Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Denmark Vesey Monument.
Lowcountry Irish Fest
is bringing Irish classics to the Lowcountry this Saturday and Sunday at the Omar Shrine Convention Center. For a $35 weekend pass or $20 day pass, you can enjoy traditional Irish food, music, and learn more about Irish history and culture in Charleston.
Columbia, SC comedian Jenn Snyder is taking her jokes on the road
with the Charleston Comedy Bus. The show starts and ends at HoM so you can grab some drinks and food before the fun. Tickets are $35, and the night is 21 and up only.
Add some more girl power to your early Anna Howard Shaw b-day celebration (or Valentine’s Day, whatever you want to call it). Charleston Scene is throwing an Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash
at Royal American from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The show will feature local, women-led bands and wares for sale from Frenchie Vintage and Shem Creek Music. Tickets are $10 dollars in advance or at the door.
Head to Bar Mash for some crazy good eats from Dough Boys
and Short Grain from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Maybe a Ramen-inspired pizza? Fingers crossed.
Charleston Music Hall is honoring surf-pioneer Laird Hamilton with their screening of the feature film Take Every Wave
at 7 p.m. Dinner and a show options are available as well. For tickets and more info, check out their website.
It's your last chance to check out Fun Home: The Musical
at PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Swing by and check out the current exhibit, La Historia Recordada, featuring works from Afro-Cuban artist Roberto Diago.
Sunday
It’s Second Sunday
, you know the drill. Head to King and browse, eat and drink til you drop, or until 5 p.m.
Get your mind right for Valentine’s Day with classic love songs and a Lovebug cocktail at Cannon Green’s Heart Beats + Brunch
from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keeper of the Wild is hosting an oyster roast and silent auction at Magnolia Plantation
from 1 to 4 p.m. For $35, enjoy oysters, chili, drinks, and live music all while donating to wildlife rescue.
Brunch and shop with Holy City Vintage Brunch
at Royal American from noon to 5 p.m. There’ll be vintage goods from Runaround Sue, Grease Kelly, and more.
Get back to the yoga basics with The Salt Spa & Yoga’s
workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $45 class will focus on breath, movement, and theory followed by tea and question time. For more info, check out the class here.
The Lowcountry Food Bank is teaming up with dozens of acclaimed local chefs for the 19th Annual Chef’s Feast
. The event will raise money to provide meals to those in need across the lowcountry. For tickets, check out the Food Bank website here.