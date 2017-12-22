Weekend Roundup: Only 20 more "Chipmunks' Christmas" renditions to go 

Merry Christmas, happy holidays, happy Kwanzaa, and mainly, of course, happy Festivus. However you're celebrating this weekend, City Paper sends you and yours glad tidings and joy, etc. Here's what's going on around town:
Friday
Get your laughs in at Theatre 99's The Christmas Will Be Televised
, a one-man show from Andy Livengood, at 10 p.m.
Speaking of one-man shows — PURE's got one that really delves into holiday anxiety with their production of Fully Committed
at 7:30 p.m.
What If? Productions presents Holiday Mixtape
, featuring performances from Brian Porter, Tiffany Gammell, Kyle Barnette, and Nakeisha Daniels at 7:30 p.m.
Check out The Snow Queen
, presented by Ballet Evolution at Sottile Theatre, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
You know the film — now get to know the musical with the North Charleston Performing Arts Center
's presentation of A Christmas Story, The Musical, at 7:30 p.m.
Go on a jazz crawl in Summerville with #SoFestive
, a holiday concert evening featuring six ensembles performing at six locations around town from 7-9 p.m.
Rock out to music from Uncle Mingo and Friends at a Christmas All-Star Extravaganza
at The Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar at 9 p.m.
Saturday
Chamber Music Charleston presents a family-friendly concert, The Night Before Christmas
, at the Sottile at 1 p.m.
It's the last weekend to catch Scuba Claus and his elves
diving in the Great Tank at the aquarium at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Mantras present a Beastie Boys tribute at the Pour House
at 9:30 p.m.
Catch a final Christmas flick at Cinebarre's holiday classic
screening at noon.
Burn some calories before all your holiday eating at Wild Blue Ropes
at 6 p.m.
Celebrate Festivus at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at noon.
Sunday
It's Christmas Eve, y'all. You don't have to make a mess at home when you can eat out at spots like Edmund's
Oast and 5Church.
More into brunch than dinner? Check out Gin Joint's
one-day-only brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Terrace screens Molly's Game at 7 p.m. Two dollars from each ticket benefit the CJF Kosher Food Pantry
.