Weekend Roundup: It's a race to the finish line 

The weekend is finally here, and things are looking pretty exciting in Charleston. From more snow (don't freak, it's fake) to a marathon through downtown, we’ve got you covered. Check out some of our weekend picks below.

Friday

Missing the cold already? Head to Antarctica with explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau at the screening of the french film L’Odyssee at the MUSC Basic Science Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a free yoga class and potluck at the Folly Beach Community Center at 7 p.m.

Vilai Harrington & The Hamptones are playing with Mourning Dove at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl tonight from 7:30 to 11:15 p.m.





2 Nixons pop up is serving up some delicious ramen at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.



Head to Beresford Studios from 5-8 p.m. to see a solo exhibition from Nickie Stone, Sea Islands.



Jam out to Sondor Blue with Rare Creatures and The Brook & The Bluff at the Royal American at 9 p.m.



It's Creekside Comedy night at Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, where you can laugh your face off at comedians starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is sponsoring “Hold Out Your Light,” a concert honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at St. Matthew Baptist Church starting at 5 p.m.



Are you running the Charleston half or full marathon? 26.2 or 0.0, it doesn't matter, you can still join in the after party in Park Circle.

Snow is back (18,000 pounds of it) Saturday at Mex 1’s Snowboard Rail Jam from 5 p.m to 1 a.m.



What If? Productions presents Sondheim Nights, a piano bar performance, at 7:30 p.m.

Grab a drink and catch some live music by Zak Scott at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 10 p.m.

Charleston Animal Society is bringing adoptable dogs to PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Village Rep's teen troupe takes on Heathers the Musical at Woolfe Street Playhouse at 7 p.m.



Charleston native and The Voice contestant Mitchell Lee performs at Music Farm at 8 p.m.



The Rusty Rudder hosts an oyster roast every Saturday — peep our full oyster round up for the deets on roasts throughout the rest of the season.



Charleston-area YWCA is hosting an MLK Youth Speak-Out poetry slam at the Charleston County Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m. The slam is part of the YWCA's 2018 MLK Celebration, all under the theme "One Man, One Dream...Together We Achieve."



Sunday

Reset for the week at Holy Cow Yoga Center’s Zen Meditation class from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Say your final goodbyes to the holidays at The Barrel Charleston’s stout night and Christmas tree burning party from 3 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy some live trivia at Fuel starting at 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Orange Spot for brunch and a Fast and French pop-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Get out of the house and get to the aquarium for buy one get one fifty percent off tickets.