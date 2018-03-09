Weekend Roundup: Ice hockey, oyster roasts, and block parties oh my! 

It may be way too cold outside (thanks a lot March), but the sun is shining and the weekend rises before us. Here's all the fun stuff you can do around town, from shuckin' oysters, to donating to good causes, to celebrating St. Paddy's a whole week early. Enjoy.
Friday
The South Carolina Stingrays
face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
A special Hidden Grace
retreat begins Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church. The retreat will focus on connecting with your inner self and the world around you.
Daniel Island Grille hosts their Friday Night Oyster Roast
at 5 p.m.
This Random World
is now on the stage PURE, playing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Check out the preview before heading there.
If you like your theater with a side of love triangle, check out South of Broadway's production of Stay
at 7:30 p.m.
Dance ecstatically at St. Julian Devine Community Center
at 7 p.m. Enjoy tunes from Auntie Ayi and the Nico and Ben Experience.
CofC presents staged readings of We Without Walls,
scenes by Cuban-American playwright Maria Irene Frones. This production is part of CofC's Cuba en el Horizonte celebration and takes place at 7:30 p.m.
Holy City Brewing hosts the seventh annual Eyrc Riddle memorial Fish Fry
starting at 4 p.m. (Oh yeah, and here are all the other places in town
where you can nosh on fried fish).
Former Charleston poet Jonathan Brown reads some of his work at the Charleston Library Society
, joined by poet Ann Herlong-Bodman at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Twisted Cypress Brewing Co. celebrates their first anniversary
with food trucks, live music, laser skeet shooting, and, of course, beer, starting at noon.
The Stingrays face off again
against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.
Head over to Johns Island County Park for the 5K Foam Fest
obstacle course race and festival, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Houses at the Ponds are hosting a big Community Yard Sale
this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Children Museum’s Rebel Girls Celebration
at 9-11 a.m., where kids can meet rebel girls like Frida Khalo and Julia Child.
Stop by Wild Birds Unlimited’s
Re-Opening event for free native plants seeds and advice on native plants for birds.
Connect with other artists at ArtFest
at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trek Bicycle is celebrating their 2nd anniversary with an 8-mile bike ride, starting at 11 a.m., followed by brunch.
Paint with your kids at Wine & Canvas’ Cookies and Canvas
event, starting at 11 a.m.
Or, you could take your kids to the Main Charleston County Library for Life-Sized Candy Land
at 11 a.m.
Enjoy oyster roasts at Riverfront Park
, Charleston Harbor
, or The Rudder.
Also on Saturday, support these local causes at fun events:
Head to Colonial Lake at noon for the Chucktown Redfish Roundup
, a charity event with dinner, after party, silent auction, and live music.
Support the ARK
, a non-profit helping families dealing with Alzheimer's, at Pinewood Preparatory School during their Dancing with the ARK Stars event at 7 p.m.
The Three Lions Pub hosts their inaugural Pints for Pat
, benefiting the Pat Tillman Foundation, from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday also marks the beginning of the Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations:
Head to Park Circle for their St. Patrick’s Day block party
and parade, beginning at noon.
Celebrate Saint Patrick with Deja Vu II’s free Saint-Paddy’s-themed Punk n’ Drag
show after the block party, starting at 5 p.m.
The Grammy-winning musical group
Celtic Woman will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Earn your Krispy Kreme binge at the Doughnut Dash 5K
at the South Windermere Shopping Center. In this 7 a.m. race, you run to a Krispy Kreme, eat a dozen doughnuts, and run back.
Chase your run and doughnuts with yoga and beer at the Bendy Brewski Sunday
Brunch at Holy City Brewing, starting at 10 a.m.
Two oyster roasts: The annual Florence Crittenton Oyster Roast
(and chili cook-off!) at Lowndes Grove and Vickery’s Bar and Grille
in Shem Creek.
Take a Barre Class at The Barre Code
this Sunday to help raise funds for the Little Black Dress Initiative, which raises awareness for women in poverty.
The Jacksonville Icemen challenge the South Carolina Stingrays
at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Gather your Cougar spirit and head to a watch party for Selection Sunday
(that's when you find out your team's opponent, seeding, and postseason destination for the NCAA tournament) at TD arena. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the championship field will be announced at 6 p.m.