Weekend Roundup: Hoppy Easter 

It may be Easter weekend (check out the full roundup for all things Easter
) but there are plenty of other events and activities around Charleston, from bluegrass festivals to sports tournaments.
All weekend
The Charleston Bluegrass Festival
starts at 5 p.m. this Friday and continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Head to Awendaw Green to enjoy local musicians, local food trucks, and local beers.
On Friday or Saturday, bring your kids to Legare Farms and enter their Rent-A-Chick
program. For two weeks, you can rent and raise a pair of chicks, and the farm provides food and a home for them.
Friday
Hurricane Boxing
will present a screening of the surf movie Sliding Liberia at 6 p.m. There will also be drumming, a silent auction, barbecue, alcohol and more to raise money for a boxing program in a Liberian orphanage.
If you swing by Flowertown Theater between 3-7 p.m. to help them clean out their Prop Shop
, they will treat you to some pizza.
Learn about paddling at the Tides and Currents Clinic
at 6 p.m. at CCPRC Headquarters.
Colur Studios hosts a Glam Night Party
, featuring makeup, champagne, and dancing, all starting at 7 p.m.
As always, Daniel Island Grille has their Friday night oyster roast
at 5 p.m.
Saturday
Start your Saturday off right with yoga and beer with Bendy Brewski at Ghost Monkey Brewery at 10 a.m.
The WWE comes to North Charleston Coliseum this weekend on the road to Wrestlemania
, featuring Roman Reigns, Nia Jax, Kane, and Asuka and Sasha Banks.
Browse the art of 12 local artists at the eighth annual Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce Art Walk
at Bohicket from 10a.m.-7p.m.
The Marley Cup
kicks-off at MUSC Health Stadium at 2 p.m., starting with an all-star match up of Jamaica vs. Charleston.
The Hurricane Hunnies
and CofC’s Human Rights Alliance are hosting an art showcase for local artists to raise funds for Charleston’s homeless shelters.
Comedian Chris D’Elia
, best known as the star of NBC’s Undateable, performs at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Head to Volvo Car Stadium this Saturday for the beginning of the 2018 Volvo Car Open
, a tennis tournament that will run through April 8th.
Learn about the $10 Founding Father at a lecture with Tony Williams
, author of Hamilton: An American Biography, at 6 p.m. in the Powder Magazine Museum.
The Rudder hosts its weekly Saturday oyster roast
.
Grab some friends and play team bingo at Manny’s Neighborhood Grille
at 7 p.m.
Watch a magic show from illusionist Howard Blackwell
at Henry’s House, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
For Easter-themed activities, again, you can check out our Easter roundup
, but if you’re still looking for something to do, there are plenty of alternatives:
Center yourself with the zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga
at 8:15 a.m.
At 11 a.m. there will be an Intro to Climbing
course at James Island County Park.
The Brick hosts their 5th annual Fire Party
from 3-7 p.m. to thank the community for supporting the business after the fire in 2013. Proceeds from the event will go MUSC’s Burned Children’s Fund.
Play some trivia at the downtown Mellow Mushroom
(8 p.m.) or Fuel
(7:30 p.m.).