Weekend Roundup: Holiday leftovers edition 

Ready to shake off the holiday hustle and a few days of coastal flooding? Us too. Here's where to hang this weekend.
Thursday
There are far fewer things as festive as Magnolia Plantation's Lights of Magnolia. Grab the whole family and get out of the house
— and read a little about the backstory
of the Lights before heading out.
Speaking of lights, you can still check out the holiday fest of lights
at James Island County Park.
Get down to Silent Santa Disco
part one at Uptown Social at 10 p.m.
Friday
Part two of that Silent Santa
Disco takes place at Charleston Beer Works at 10 p.m.
Take the kids to a screening of Curious George
at The Terrace at 10 a.m.
You've all been waiting for it: The Creekside Comedy night that roasts Keith Big Daddy Dee
. Fun starts at 9 p.m. (And word on the street, a.k.a. Dee's Facebook page
, is that Creekside Comedy nights will be a weekly occurrence in the new year).
It's bottle release time
at Revelry and sister spot, The Hold. Sip on Red 5 Standing By, a Flanders style red ale aged in a single French oak foeder. This beer has been, err, standing by, for a while and now it's time to enjoy.
Get Ignorant Wrestling
melds comedy with pro wrestling at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m. Need we say more?
Get your oyster roast
on at Daniel Island Grille starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy live music followed by karaoke.
It's not too late to snag tickets to an evening with Jump Little Children
at the Music Hall.
Saturday
Palmetto Brewing hosts a college football playoff
semi-final Saturday Spectacular, 12-10 p.m. Watch Clemson vs. Ohio State and Oklahoma vs. LSU.
You can also get in on some playoff action at the Alley
starting at 4 p.m. Check out both big matchups on new hi-definition projectors.
CorePower Yoga and Charleston Hemp Collective team up to present Farm to Fitness
, a mashup of yoga, CBD cocktails, and holiday savings, starting at 8:45 a.m.
Get clear in the new year at Holy Cow Yoga, 2-5 p.m.
with teacher Anna Cox. During this workshop you'll set an intention for the new year and reflect on the past. Bring your journal, yoga mat, and an open mind.
Check out a Kwanzaa kids village
downtown on Fishburne Street, 12-4 p.m.
Head to Cutty's for the final Sarah's Funhaus
of the decade. Enjoy games, alternative drag, and live music.
Sunday
Pick out your favorite bottle of bubbles for NYE at Edmund's Oast Exchange's Grower Champagne tasting
, 2-3 p.m.
Round out your weekend with some live music at Baker & Brewer
, 1-4 p.m.
The Blue Dogs
perform at the Charleston Music Hall at 7 p.m. They're joined by special guests like Jerry Douglas and Hobex.