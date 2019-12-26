Weekend Roundup: Holiday leftovers edition 

Pro wrestling and improv comedy merge for an electrifying holiday show at Theatre 99

A December to Dismember

Theatre 99 performer Jordan Edwards’ first memory of professional wrestling was watching a Connecticut blueblood turned biker degenerate strangle an evil billionaire with an extension cord. This was around the time that wrestling viewers could tune in weekly to see a beer-guzzling redneck and the future star of the Jumanji franchise feud with two zombie brothers and an Olympic gold medalist.

By Dustin Waters

