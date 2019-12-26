December 26, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Holiday leftovers edition 

Events for the weekend of Dec. 26-29

click to enlarge Our fave fun, free event is a stroll on the beach

Flickr user Dennis Church

Our fave fun, free event is a stroll on the beach

Ready to shake off the holiday hustle and a few days of coastal flooding? Us too. Here's where to hang this weekend.

Thursday

There are far fewer things as festive as Magnolia Plantation's Lights of Magnolia. Grab the whole family and get out of the house — and read a little about the backstory of the Lights before heading out.

Speaking of lights, you can still check out the holiday fest of lights at James Island County Park.

Get down to Silent Santa Disco part one at Uptown Social at 10 p.m.

Friday

Part two of that Silent Santa Disco takes place at Charleston Beer Works at 10 p.m.

Take the kids to a screening of Curious George at The Terrace at 10 a.m.

You've all been waiting for it: The Creekside Comedy night that roasts Keith Big Daddy Dee. Fun starts at 9 p.m. (And word on the street, a.k.a. Dee's Facebook page, is that Creekside Comedy nights will be a weekly occurrence in the new year).

It's bottle release time at Revelry and sister spot, The Hold. Sip on Red 5 Standing By, a Flanders style red ale aged in a single French oak foeder. This beer has been, err, standing by, for a while and now it's time to enjoy.

Get Ignorant Wrestling melds comedy with pro wrestling at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m. Need we say more?
Get your oyster roast on at Daniel Island Grille starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy live music followed by karaoke.

It's not too late to snag tickets to an evening with Jump Little Children at the Music Hall.

Saturday

Palmetto Brewing hosts a college football playoff semi-final Saturday Spectacular, 12-10 p.m. Watch Clemson vs. Ohio State and Oklahoma vs. LSU.

You can also get in on some playoff action at the Alley starting at 4 p.m. Check out both big matchups on new hi-definition projectors.

CorePower Yoga and Charleston Hemp Collective team up to present Farm to Fitness, a mashup of yoga, CBD cocktails, and holiday savings, starting at 8:45 a.m.

Get clear in the new year at Holy Cow Yoga, 2-5 p.m. with teacher Anna Cox. During this workshop you'll set an intention for the new year and reflect on the past. Bring your journal, yoga mat, and an open mind.

Check out a Kwanzaa kids village downtown on Fishburne Street, 12-4 p.m.

Head to Cutty's for the final Sarah's Funhaus of the decade. Enjoy games, alternative drag, and live music.

Sunday

Pick out your favorite bottle of bubbles for NYE at Edmund's Oast Exchange's Grower Champagne tasting, 2-3 p.m.

Round out your weekend with some live music at Baker & Brewer, 1-4 p.m.

The Blue Dogs perform at the Charleston Music Hall at 7 p.m. They're joined by special guests like Jerry Douglas and Hobex. 

