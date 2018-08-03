August 03, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend roundup: Here comes the sun (we hope) 

Events for the weekend of Aug. 3-5

A little rain never stopped us from enjoying our weekend. Flash flood warnings or no, we encourage you to SAFELY slide into your galoshes, grab your biggest umbrella, and brave the weather for all the fun the city has to offer. Psst: there are a limited number of tickets left for tonight's Margarita Festival.

Friday

Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields Village from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs — the event is kid and dog friendly!

Test your Dunder Mifflin knowledge at Twisted Cypress Brewing’s Office themed trivia at 7:30 p.m.

Stop by the Charleston Margarita Festival in Brittlebank Park from 7-10 p.m. and sample delicious margaritas, listen to live music, and check out the food trucks. Limited tickets are still available!

Watch The Sandlot at Waterfront Park starting around sunset. Bring blankets and chairs and get there early for a good spot.

Saturday

Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.

Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and shop local farmers, vendors, and artisans.

Join a Suds & Savasana class at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.

Celebrate the Barrel’s 4 Year Anniversary from 2-11 p.m. with live music, a raffle, a jump castle, and plenty of beer.

The WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour is at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Check out the Charleston Pour House Night Market from 5-9 p.m. and browse over 30 vendors.

Join the Toast for Equality from 7-11 p.m. and help choose the official cocktail for Charleston Pride 2018. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Sunday

Join a free yoga-barre class at Lululemon on King St. from 10-10:45 a.m. Bring your own mat and get ready to sweat.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.

Bring your furry friend to Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.’s Yappy Hour from 2-5 p.m. and enjoy happy hour drinks while pups splash around in a kiddie pool.

Head over to the Windjammer for the “It’s Britney, Beach” party from 3-6 p.m. There will be a Britney Spears lookalike contest and plenty of giveaways.

Stop by Harold’s Cabin’s Backyard Brewnanza from 5-9 p.m. with vintage vendors, and the chug-a-lug brew wagon.

Watch a showing of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom at the Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.

