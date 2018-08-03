Weekend roundup: Here comes the sun (we hope) 

A little rain never stopped us from enjoying our weekend. Flash flood warnings or no, we encourage you to SAFELY slide into your galoshes, grab your biggest umbrella, and brave the weather for all the fun the city has to offer. Psst: there are a limited number of tickets left for tonight's Margarita Festival
.
Friday
Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields Village
from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs — the event is kid and dog friendly!
Test your Dunder Mifflin knowledge
at Twisted Cypress Brewing’s Office themed trivia at 7:30 p.m.
Stop by the Charleston Margarita Festival
in Brittlebank Park from 7-10 p.m. and sample delicious margaritas, listen to live music, and check out the food trucks. Limited tickets are still available
!
Watch The Sandlot at Waterfront Park
starting around sunset. Bring blankets and chairs and get there early for a good spot.
Saturday
Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and shop local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Join a Suds & Savasana class at Low Tide Brewing
at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.
Celebrate the Barrel’s 4 Year Anniversary
from 2-11 p.m. with live music, a raffle, a jump castle, and plenty of beer.
The WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
is at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
Check out the Charleston Pour House Night Market
from 5-9 p.m. and browse over 30 vendors.
Join the Toast for Equality from 7-11 p.m. and help choose the official cocktail for Charleston Pride 2018
. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.
Sunday
Join a free yoga-barre class
at Lululemon on King St. from 10-10:45 a.m. Bring your own mat and get ready to sweat.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.
Bring your furry friend to Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.’s Yappy Hour
from 2-5 p.m. and enjoy happy hour drinks while pups splash around in a kiddie pool.
Head over to the Windjammer for the “It’s Britney, Beach
” party from 3-6 p.m. There will be a Britney Spears lookalike contest and plenty of giveaways.
Stop by Harold’s Cabin’s
Backyard Brewnanza from 5-9 p.m. with vintage vendors, and the chug-a-lug brew wagon.
Watch a showing of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom
at the Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.