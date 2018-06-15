Weekend Roundup: Grab a dad and get out there 

Happy Father's Day weekend, Charleston. No matter what your dad sitch is, there are plenty of fun activities for pops and, err, non-pops alike. Enjoy.
Friday
Meet up at the Folly Beach Boat Ramp on Center St. at 3 p.m. to help build an oyster
reef with the Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter. At least 45 volunteers are needed to help restore our local oyster populations.
Miller Gallery is turning one and throwing a party from 5-8 p.m.
with champagne, Bib.on donuts, and an exhibit featuring super-celebratory artwork from their roster artists.
Check out the food trucks
at the Ponds’ Food Truck Friday from 5-8 p.m. The food trucks include Holy City Cupcakes, The Immortal Lobster, Squeals on Wheel, Rolled Quesadillas, and Lunch Box. You can bring chairs, blankets, coolers, and the event is BYOB.
It’s Reggae Night at the Party on the Point with live music from the Dubplates
. Head over to the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for music, dancing, and drinks.
The Moonlight Mixer is back at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier
beginning at 7 p.m. with food, drinks, music and shag dancing under the stars.
Throw on your blue jeans and head over to Founders Hall in Charles Towne Landing for the Red, White, and Blue Jean Ball.
From 7-10 p.m., expect live entertainment, food, cocktails, and fundraising for the Palmetto Warrior Connection. Tickets start at $50.
Enjoy an open air jazz concert overlooking the harbor from 7-10 p.m. at the SC Aquarium
. Take a stroll through the exhibits after hours and dine on small plates from Good Catch Partners.
Dance like nobody’s watching at Ecstatic Dance, now held in its summer location on East Bay Street. Ecstatic Dance is an evening
of movement that's designed to get dancers out of their heads and into their bodies. Enjoy music from J.Wolf DJ from 7-9 p.m.
It’s Disney sing-along
night at the Joe and the family friendly evening concludes in an epic fireworks show. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $9.
Radio DJ and stand-up comedian Bobby Bones is at the Charleston Music Hall
at 8 p.m. for a night of comedy, stories, and country music from special guest Brandon Ray.
Saturday
Charleston Music Hall is hosting a Miyazaki Film Fest
celebrating the films of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Stick around for all four films running from 1-11 p.m. or just check out one- tickets are $12 per film or $36 for an all day pass.
Bring the whole fam and stop by Frothy Beard Brewing Co. for Bubbles and Brews.
There will be kids crafts, craft beer, and Zombie Bob’s pizza from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Head over to Pacific Box and Crate for the Charleston Night Bazaar
from 5-10 p.m. featuring local artisans and food and drinks by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and Workshop.
It’s World Cup Night at the Joe
and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive an exclusive RiverDogs soccer jersey. The game starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $8.
New Orleans 7-piece The Revivalists
are bringing their eclectic mix of jazz, funk, and soul to the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.
Bring your lawn chairs to Wannamaker County Park
for a screening of the Lion King under the stars- the movie starts at sunset around 8 p.m.
Enjoy a dinner theater show featuring some of the best drag queens
in the state including Patti O’Furniture, Julianna Jade and Venus Alexander. Expect high energy dancing, comedy, show-stopping costumes, and illusions at Duvall Catering & Events in North Charleston. There are two shows: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m and tickets are $20.
Sunday
Hit up the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Charleston Pour House from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for fresh foods, treats, arts and crafts and live music.
Visit the SC Aquarium with Dad- all Pops get in for free on Father’s Day
. Check out our ultimate Father's Day roundup
out, too.
Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. and local drag legend Patti O’Furniture are back at 2 p.m. with the monthly Divas On Tap Drag Show
featuring your favorite local queens and all day brunch.
Check out Cinerruption Live at the Charleston Music Hall at 7 p.m.
and watch Taken while three of the city’s funniest comedians make live commentary and point out what makes the action-thriller so hilariously awesome.