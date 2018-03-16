Weekend Roundup: What Would Clyde Do? 

Not in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit? Just want something else to do between parties? Check out these local events happening this weekend (and go Cougars!)
All weekend long:
Catch feature length films, live action shorts, documentary shorts, and Carolina Indie Grits films at the ninth annual Terrace Film Festival
at the Terrace Theater.
Head to the Gaillard Center
this weekend for the Charleston Antiques Show, where you can see a stunning array of 17th to mid-century modern English, European, and American period antiques.
Charleston’s Fashion Week
comes to a close this Saturday, but you still have a chance to check out the various events and vendors in Marion Square before it’s over.
Japanese eatery O-Ku
is celebrating its eighth anniversary with specials and entertainment all weekend.
Head to Folly River Park
for the Tides of March event on Saturday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Sunday (1-5 p.m.), featuring local arts and crafts shows and competitions.
Friday
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a green Stingrays hat giveaway as the Stingrays face off against the Steelheads
in an exciting hockey game at North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.
Go Cougars! Join the College of Charleston to cheer on their basketball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament. The college is hosting a viewing party in TD
Arena that starts at 6 p.m.
Grab some free popcorn and watch The Incredibles at Medway Park
at 7:15 p.m.
Learn about technology’s influence on nature and conservation during a lecture at the South Carolina Aquarium at 6 p.m.
The Alley is celebrating March Madness with an oyster roast,
but don’t forget that you can get half-off bowling if you follow them on Instagram or Twitter for their weekly Follow Friday special.
Saturday
Volunteers can board a water taxi from Remley’s Point at 12:30 p.m. to help clean the coast
of Drum Island.
Check out local artisans at the Charleston Night Bazaar
, starting at 6 p.m.
Parents can take the night off
and enjoy some pizza and blacklight dodgeball at American Top Team’s Nuclear Dodgeball at 7 p.m.
Gaze at the stars with the Lowcountry Stargazers
at Johns Island County Park after it gets dark.
Mellow Mushroom in Summerville will be visited by Tinkerbell
this Saturday at 10 a.m., and they will have a special kids menu to celebrate.
The Rusty Rudder hosts its weekly oyster roast.
Play team bingo
at Manny’s Neighborhood Grill at 7 p.m.
Enjoy beer and yoga with Bendy Brewski event
at Ghost Monkey Brewery (10 a.m.).
Get dirty at the Rugged Maniac 5K
obstacle course at Boone Plantation, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Mellow Mushroom Avondale is showing The LEGO Ninja Movie
at 11 a.m., and kids’ meals are just $5.
Join either the 1-mile walk/run
or the 5K walk/run at the Edisto Beach Road Race at 8:30 a.m.
Shop for local plants
at the Spring Native Plant Sale at Charles Towne Landing from 9 a.m. to noon.
The annual Walk for Water
starts at 9 a.m. in Riverfront Park to raise awareness for those who don’t have access to safe water.
Sunday
Learn the basics at a two hour yoga workshop
from Krista Block at Urban Yoga, starting at 1 p.m.
At 10 a.m., Holy City Brewing delivers a yoga class and a flight of beers at the Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch.
Relax with the zen meditation
group at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 7:45 a.m.
Head to Fuel
or the downtown Mellow Mushroom
for some Sunday night trivia.
Check out cool local craft vendors at Crafter’s Coven
at Park Cafe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Corgi Con 2018
is this Sunday! The dogs will be swarming Palmetto Islands County Park at 2 p.m.