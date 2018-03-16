March 16, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: What Would Clyde Do? 

Events for the weekend of March 16-18

By
click to enlarge cly.jpg

twitter.com/cofcsports

Share
Tweet
Not in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit? Just want something else to do between parties? Check out these local events happening this weekend (and go Cougars!)
Related You can watch the Cougars play Auburn on Friday at TD Arena: Cheer on the Cougars from John Kresse Court
You can watch the Cougars play Auburn on Friday at TD Arena
Cheer on the Cougars from John Kresse Court
While the Cougars run the floor in San Diego, you can watch Coach Earl Grant lead the College in its first NCAA tournament game since 1999 from John Kresse Court, named for the only other coach to lead the school to the Big Dance.
By Sam Spence
Sports
Related UPDATED: Here's where College of Charleston alumni are gathering around the world to watch the Cougars play on Friday: Cougar Ex-Pats
UPDATED: Here's where College of Charleston alumni are gathering around the world to watch the Cougars play on Friday
Cougar Ex-Pats
But for Cougar alumni elsewhere in the country, life as a Cougar fan far afield can be lonely. Luckily, the College of Charleston Alumni Association has pulled together some essentials for the Cougar faithful who want to watch with their own.
By Sam Spence
Sports

All weekend long:

Catch feature length films, live action shorts, documentary shorts, and Carolina Indie Grits films at the ninth annual Terrace Film Festival at the Terrace Theater.

Head to the Gaillard Center this weekend for the Charleston Antiques Show, where you can see a stunning array of 17th to mid-century modern English, European, and American period antiques.

Charleston’s Fashion Week comes to a close this Saturday, but you still have a chance to check out the various events and vendors in Marion Square before it’s over.

Japanese eatery O-Ku is celebrating its eighth anniversary with specials and entertainment all weekend.

Head to Folly River Park for the Tides of March event on Saturday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Sunday (1-5 p.m.), featuring local arts and crafts shows and competitions.

Friday

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a green Stingrays hat giveaway as the Stingrays face off against the Steelheads in an exciting hockey game at North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Go Cougars! Join the College of Charleston to cheer on their basketball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament. The college is hosting a viewing party in TD Arena that starts at 6 p.m.

Grab some free popcorn and watch The Incredibles at Medway Park at 7:15 p.m.

Learn about technology’s influence on nature and conservation during a lecture at the South Carolina Aquarium at 6 p.m.

The Alley is celebrating March Madness with an oyster roast, but don’t forget that you can get half-off bowling if you follow them on Instagram or Twitter for their weekly Follow Friday special.

Saturday

Volunteers can board a water taxi from Remley’s Point at 12:30 p.m. to help clean the coast of Drum Island.

Check out local artisans at the Charleston Night Bazaar, starting at 6 p.m.

Parents can take the night off and enjoy some pizza and blacklight dodgeball at American Top Team’s Nuclear Dodgeball at 7 p.m.

Gaze at the stars with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Johns Island County Park after it gets dark.

Mellow Mushroom in Summerville will be visited by Tinkerbell this Saturday at 10 a.m., and they will have a special kids menu to celebrate.

The Rusty Rudder hosts its weekly oyster roast.

Play team bingo at Manny’s Neighborhood Grill at 7 p.m.

Enjoy beer and yoga with Bendy Brewski event at Ghost Monkey Brewery (10 a.m.).

Get dirty at the Rugged Maniac 5K obstacle course at Boone Plantation, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Mellow Mushroom Avondale is showing The LEGO Ninja Movie at 11 a.m., and kids’ meals are just $5.

Join either the 1-mile walk/run or the 5K walk/run at the Edisto Beach Road Race at 8:30 a.m.

Shop for local plants at the Spring Native Plant Sale at Charles Towne Landing from 9 a.m. to noon.

The annual Walk for Water starts at 9 a.m. in Riverfront Park to raise awareness for those who don’t have access to safe water.

Sunday

Learn the basics at a two hour yoga workshop from Krista Block at Urban Yoga, starting at 1 p.m.

At 10 a.m., Holy City Brewing delivers a yoga class and a flight of beers at the Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch.

Relax with the zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 7:45 a.m.

Head to Fuel or the downtown Mellow Mushroom for some Sunday night trivia.

Check out cool local craft vendors at Crafter’s Coven at Park Cafe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Corgi Con 2018 is this Sunday! The dogs will be swarming Palmetto Islands County Park at 2 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS