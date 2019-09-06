September 06, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Get out of the house with these 25+ Charleston events 

Events for the weekend of Sept. 6-8

By
click to enlarge 278953411_837863cee4_o.jpg

Flickr user b r e n t

You probably are sick of being cooped up in the house — and if you haven't had power, oh man, you're really ready to get down to business. Here's what's going on this weekend, post-Hurricane. Support local businesses, y'all, and have a good time doing it.

The Terrace Theater is open all weekend (now, even) with a full show schedule.

It's also Charleston Restaurant Week through Sun. Sept. 22.

Friday

SportsBook hosts their comedy open mic at 9 p.m.

Ain't no party like a Punk N' Drag party — head to the Tin Roof at 8 p.m. for a birthday bash featuring live music from Broken Dishes, Longshot Odds, and Boo Hag, hosted by birthday girl Leslie Lain.

Lockwood Blvd.'s Aqua Terrace rooftop bar re-opens with live music from Graham Whorley, 7-10 p.m.

Run River Run performs at Baker & Brewer at 6 p.m. Get your beer and pizza, sit back, and enjoy post hurricane sunshine.

Charlestowne Fermentory opens at 2 p.m. with Ciaburri's in the kitchen, 5:30-9 p.m.

34 West Theater Co. presents Simply Irresistible at 8 p.m.

It's karaoke dance party night with DJ Mikey Lee at the Brick starting at 9 p.m.

Dockery's will have live music from Tom Crowley on the patio at 4 p.m. and the Tyler Boone trio on stage at 8 p.m.

Rudi's Old Village Wine Shop hosts a Lowcountry boil at 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, $10/per person.

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. has live music Friday (John Sheehan) and Saturday (Clyaton Louis) at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Artisan Global pops up at Celadon, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy a meditation ($15), kombucha tastings, and shop the pop-up store with special artisan jewelry. 
Seersucker & Stilettos

New art space Studio Union CHS hosts an open house and fundraiser, 12-6 p.m. at 545 Huger St. You'll be able to purchase local pottery and help raise money for Studio Union's A/C and other major costs.

It's Beer Week y'all. Pawley's Island Brewing Company celebrates their second anniversary starting at 2 p.m.

It's Pride Week, too (so many celebrations, and yes, just enough time to enjoy them.) Head to Taco Boy from 7-11 p.m. for music from DJ Trevor D, food and drink specials, and more.

Creekside Comedy is back with headliner Stewart Huff, featuring Tanner Riley. 
Head to Holy Cow Yoga for Make America Kind Again with Steven Willard at 5 p.m. Enjoy a LovingKindness meditation to help get you out of your head (and off your social media feed).

The third annual AGB Black Health Expo will be held at the Charleston Community Impact Corp., 12-4 p.m. There will be vendors, activities, a panel discussion featuring local wellness professionals, and more.

Runaway Gin, a Tribute to Phish returns to the Pour House at 9 p.m.

Dancefx hosts a Saturday Swing Dance, 6-11 p.m.

Village Rep presents Summer and Smoke at 7 p.m. (and check out their additional raincheck performances added next weekend).

Get your Alice in Wonderland drag brunch on at King Street Public House starting at noon.

Cooper River brewing Co. hosts bluegrass band, Southern Flavor Bluegrass starting at 5 p.m., with A Latta Ciabatta on hand with food.

Stretch it out with Bendy Brewski Yoga, at Ghost Monkey Brewery on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. and Holy City Brewing, Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

Sunday

Papi's Taqueria is celebrating turning one, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A portion of proceeds will benefit hurricane relief in the Bahamas. Can't make it? You can donate online.

Every Sunday head to The Alley for NFL Sunday Funday starting at 1 p.m. You'll get half price bowling, half price loaded tots and loaded nachos, drink specials, and more.
Sundays are best spent supping over brunch at Commonhouse Aleworks, starting at 11 a.m. with music from Jason Shore. 

You know you want to head to the Hanahan Rec center for some live pro wrestling at 5 p.m.

Mill Street Tavern hosts their pig roast (held on the second Sunday of each month) from 3-7 p.m.

Get out of the house and get to cheering on your fave NFL teams at Loggerhead's NFL tailgate kickoff party.

