Weekend Roundup: Get out of the house with these 25+ Charleston events 

You probably are sick of being cooped up in the house — and if you haven't had power, oh man, you're really ready to get down to business. Here's what's going on this weekend, post-Hurricane. Support local businesses, y'all, and have a good time doing it.
The Terrace Theater is open all weekend (now, even) with a full show schedule.
It's also Charleston Restaurant Week through Sun. Sept. 22.
Friday
SportsBook hosts their comedy open mic
at 9 p.m.
Ain't no party like a Punk N' Drag party
— head to the Tin Roof at 8 p.m. for a birthday bash featuring live music from Broken Dishes, Longshot Odds, and Boo Hag, hosted by birthday girl Leslie Lain.
Lockwood Blvd.'s Aqua Terrace rooftop bar re-opens with live music
from Graham Whorley, 7-10 p.m.
Run River Run
performs at Baker & Brewer at 6 p.m. Get your beer and pizza, sit back, and enjoy post hurricane sunshine.
Charlestowne Fermentory
opens at 2 p.m. with Ciaburri's in the kitchen, 5:30-9 p.m.
34 West Theater Co. presents Simply Irresistible
at 8 p.m.
It's karaoke dance party night
with DJ Mikey Lee at the Brick starting at 9 p.m.
Dockery's will have live music
from Tom Crowley on the patio at 4 p.m. and the Tyler Boone trio on stage at 8 p.m.
Rudi's Old Village Wine Shop
hosts a Lowcountry boil at 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, $10/per person.
Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
has live music Friday (John Sheehan) and Saturday (Clyaton Louis) at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Artisan Global
pops up at Celadon, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy a meditation ($15), kombucha tastings, and shop the pop-up store with special artisan jewelry.
New art space Studio Union CHS hosts an open house and fundraiser
, 12-6 p.m. at 545 Huger St. You'll be able to purchase local pottery and help raise money for Studio Union's A/C and other major costs.
It's Beer Week y'all
. Pawley's Island Brewing Company celebrates their second anniversary
starting at 2 p.m.
It's Pride Week
, too (so many celebrations, and yes, just enough time to enjoy them.) Head to Taco Boy
from 7-11 p.m. for music from DJ Trevor D, food and drink specials, and more.
Creekside Comedy
is back with headliner Stewart Huff, featuring Tanner Riley.
Head to Holy Cow Yoga for Make America Kind Again
with Steven Willard at 5 p.m. Enjoy a LovingKindness meditation to help get you out of your head (and off your social media feed).
The third annual AGB Black Health Expo
will be held at the Charleston Community Impact Corp., 12-4 p.m. There will be vendors, activities, a panel discussion featuring local wellness professionals, and more.
Runaway Gin, a Tribute to Phish
returns to the Pour House at 9 p.m.
Dancefx hosts a Saturday Swing Dance
, 6-11 p.m.
Village Rep presents Summer and Smoke
at 7 p.m. (and check out their additional raincheck performances added next weekend).
Get your Alice in Wonderland drag brunch
on at King Street Public House starting at noon.
Cooper River brewing Co. hosts bluegrass band, Southern Flavor Bluegrass
starting at 5 p.m., with A Latta Ciabatta on hand with food.
Stretch it out with Bendy Brewski Yoga
, at Ghost Monkey Brewery on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. and Holy City Brewing, Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
Sunday
Papi's Taqueria is celebrating turning one, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A portion of proceeds will benefit hurricane relief in the Bahamas. Can't make it? You can donate online
.
Every Sunday head to The Alley for NFL Sunday Funday
starting at 1 p.m. You'll get half price bowling, half price loaded tots and loaded nachos, drink specials, and more.
Sundays are best spent supping over brunch at Commonhouse Aleworks
, starting at 11 a.m. with music from Jason Shore.
You know you want to head to the Hanahan Rec center for some live pro wrestling
at 5 p.m.
Mill Street Tavern hosts their pig roast
(held on the second Sunday of each month) from 3-7 p.m.
Get out of the house and get to cheering on your fave NFL teams
at Loggerhead's NFL tailgate kickoff party.