Weekend Roundup: From oyster roasts to classical music 20+ ways to enjoy your weekend 

Y'all make it through the first full week of 2020 OK? Yeah we're a little tired too, but we're here to tell you: You did it! You made it. Now enjoy your weekend. Here's how:
Friday
Make your way to Queen Street Playhouse
for a stellar cabaret performance from Becca Anderson and Brian Porter starting at 7:30 p.m.
Get your classical music fix at the Gaillard Center with Bach's Brandenburg
, performed by the Charleston Symphony at 7:30 p.m.
Alliance Francaise de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present a screening of Paper Flags
at 7 p.m. at 70 President St.
Throughout the weekend you can stop by Voice of Hope Church to see new exhibition
, "If We Could Talk About It, I Wouldn't Have to Paint About It," with works by Brother Nizar.
The Poetry Society of South Carolina hosts their annual open mi
c at the Charleston Library Society starting at 7 p.m.
Theatre 99 presents Improv Smackdown
, which is half game show, half sporting event. Sounds fun, no? Get there at 8 p.m.
Variety calls PURE Theatre's current production, Tiny Beautiful Things
, a "theatrical hug in turbulent times." It runs through Feb. 1, so you have plenty of chances to see it (starting tonight at 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday
Get out and cheer on the runners of this year's Charleston Marathon
(or participate yourself).
West Ashley's Mex 1 hosts their fourth annual snowboard rail jam
featuring snowboarders flying through the air on 20,000 pounds of snow. Fun starts at 5 p.m.
GRIT Box
, a boxing and boot camp gym, celebrates their grand opening all day.
Slurp oysters on the point
at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina starting at 2 p.m. Enjoy bivalves, live music, and local vendors.
Speaking of oysters, Coastal Expeditions
hosts one of the fundraising variety, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters while raising money for sea turtles.
Take the kids to West Ashley High School for the RiverDogs youth travel baseball
team tryouts starting at 9 a.m.
Charleston's Premier High Voices Ensemble Cantores Charleston
performs their second annual Epiphany concert with works from Rutter, Chilcott, and more. Head to Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul at 3 p.m.
Perspective Gallery
presents a reception featuring the work of January's featured artist, Janie Schloss, 4-6 p.m.
Laugh your face off at Two Blokes for aptly titled Jokes at Two Blokes
, 9-11 p.m. featuring DS Sanders, Josh Bates, Paul Baeza, and host Keith Big Daddy Dee.
You can see the world premiere
of Love and Southern D!scomfort at the Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. This is the show's first step in getting to Broadway.
Commonhouse Aleworks
celebrates two years in Park Circle with an all-day party kicking off at 11 a.m.
Sunday
East Cooper Meals on Wheels hosts an oyster roast at Palmetto Islands County Park
, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy live music, hot dogs, booze, and plenty of oysters.
Another oyster roast? You betcha. Wagener Terrace's annual roast
at Lowndes Grove is always a fun time. Get there starting at noon.
Catch a special screening of new flick Bombshell
at the Terrace this Sunday at 4 p.m.; it's preceded by a Q&A with Charlize Theron, streamed via satellite from Los Angeles.
5th Wall Productions is back with their matinee and mimosas
staged reading series, presented on the second Sunday of every month at South of Broadway Theatre Co. at 11 a.m.
The Betty Carlton Beer Mile
raises money to support re-enabling athletes with physical challenges. Get to Joe Riley Park at noon for four laps and four beers.