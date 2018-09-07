September 07, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend roundup: From First Friday to Second Sunday, we've got your weekend plans 

Events for the weekend of Sept. 7-9

By
click to enlarge 13820347775_330369ec75_o.jpg

Flickr user Dennis Church

Share
Tweet
It's the freakin' weekend Charleston. And while there may be some hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic, we're still safe here (for now). Enjoy the sunny skies and non-flooded streets while ya still can folks.

Friday

It's Charleston Beer Week, y'all. Check out the full list of events or just take our word for it and: swing by Fat Pig Brewing Co. for beers, bluegrass, and The Golden Pineapple (a food truck, FYI); head to Daps for 12 % imports and their really, really, really special beer titles; get your yard pong on at Commonhouse starting at 5 p.m.; and don't miss Low Tide Brewing's Hoedown Throwdown and Goat Races at 5 p.m.

First Friday means lots of art openings around town, from Moments in Time at the Charleston Artist Guild Gallery; At Summer's End at Robert Lange Studios; and Marina Dunbar's solo show at the Miller Gallery.

Check out the first in a comedy series at Queen Street Playhouse where Jeremy McLellan performs at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the year of the woman at CofC's Yes! I'm a Feminist celebration at Cistern Yard at 6 p.m.

Comedian Jo Koy performs new material at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.

Gracie & Lacy perform a live, free show at Bowties at 8 p.m.

Jamie Laval presents an evening of Celtic music and stories at Hungry Monk Music at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to read our interview with the musician.

Get down with the Funktastics at The Commodore at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Hope for Haiti 5K trail run raises money for Light From Light and kicks off at 9 a.m.

Grab your dogs and make their days at Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island and Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark.

The Black Ink Book Festival includes a lot of local and regional authors and special guest, author Terry McMillan.

The Bow Wow Film Festival at Wannamaker County Park features short films about dogs, duh. Check it out at 5 p.m.

Have you hopped on the Charleston Comedy Bus yet? It leaves from HoM every Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m.

Get down at the Mt. Pleasant Pier with Shaggin' on the Cooper at 8 p.m.

Woolfe Street Playhouse hosts the Enchanting Royal Ball for kids starting at 9 a.m.

Snack on loads of fried chicken at the Southern Fried Chicken Challenge at Riverfront Park from 12-6 p.m.

If you've ever wanted to dip your toes into yoga, might we suggest checking out an introduction to Mysore (a self-led practice) at Urban Yoga from 1-3 p.m.

A fundraising comedy show? Yes please. Head to Flowertown for Is This Art? featuring local comedians like Shawna Jarrett, Sarah Napier, and Bill Davis.

There's a lot of cool shit going down at the Extra Chill Fest at Purple Buffalo. Head there starting at 4 p.m.

Sunday

Head to Dock Street Theatre at 3 p.m. for Charleston Stage's fun and funky musical, Mamma Mia!

It's Second Sunday, make the most of it on King Street from 1-5 p.m.

Our favorite Sunday Funday activity, Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House, is held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Charleston Music Hall presents the International Ocean Film Tour at 7 p.m.

Enjoy live music and good food at the Jazz Brunch in Hampton Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS