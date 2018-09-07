Weekend roundup: From First Friday to Second Sunday, we've got your weekend plans 

It's the freakin' weekend Charleston. And while there may be some hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic, we're still safe here (for now). Enjoy the sunny skies and non-flooded streets while ya still can folks.
Friday
It's Charleston Beer Week
, y'all. Check out the full list of events
or just take our word for it and: swing by Fat Pig Brewing Co
. for beers, bluegrass, and The Golden Pineapple (a food truck, FYI); head to Daps for 12 % imports
and their really, really, really special beer titles; get your yard pong on at Commonhouse
starting at 5 p.m.; and don't miss Low Tide Brewing's Hoedown Throwdown
and Goat Races at 5 p.m.
First Friday
means lots of art openings around town, from Moments in Time
at the Charleston Artist Guild Gallery; At Summer's End
at Robert Lange Studios; and Marina Dunbar's solo show
at the Miller Gallery.
Check out the first in a comedy series at Queen Street Playhouse
where Jeremy McLellan performs at 9 p.m.
Celebrate the year of the woman at CofC's Yes! I'm a Feminist
celebration at Cistern Yard at 6 p.m.
Comedian Jo Koy
performs new material at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
Gracie & Lacy
perform a live, free show at Bowties at 8 p.m.
Jamie Laval presents an evening of Celtic music and stories at Hungry Monk Music at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to read our interview
with the musician.
Get down with the Funktastics
at The Commodore at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
The Hope for Haiti 5K
trail run raises money for Light From Light and kicks off at 9 a.m.
Grab your dogs and make their days at Dog Day Afternoon
at Splash Island and Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark.
The Black Ink Book Festival
includes a lot of local and regional authors and special guest, author Terry McMillan.
The Bow Wow Film Festival
at Wannamaker County Park features short films about dogs, duh. Check it out at 5 p.m.
Have you hopped on the Charleston Comedy Bus
yet? It leaves from HoM every Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m.
Get down at the Mt. Pleasant Pier with Shaggin' on the Cooper
at 8 p.m.
Woolfe Street Playhouse hosts the Enchanting Royal Ball
for kids starting at 9 a.m.
Snack on loads of fried chicken at the Southern Fried Chicken Challenge
at Riverfront Park from 12-6 p.m.
If you've ever wanted to dip your toes into yoga, might we suggest checking out an introduction to Mysore
(a self-led practice) at Urban Yoga from 1-3 p.m.
A fundraising comedy show? Yes please. Head to Flowertown for Is This Art?
featuring local comedians like Shawna Jarrett, Sarah Napier, and Bill Davis.
There's a lot of cool shit going down at the Extra Chill Fest
at Purple Buffalo. Head there starting at 4 p.m.
Sunday
Head to Dock Street Theatre at 3 p.m. for Charleston Stage's fun and funky musical
, Mamma Mia!
It's Second Sunday
, make the most of it on King Street from 1-5 p.m.
Our favorite Sunday Funday activity, Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House, is held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Charleston Music Hall presents the International Ocean Film Tour
at 7 p.m.
Enjoy live music and good food at the Jazz Brunch in Hampton Park
from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.