March 06, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend roundup: From dog festivals and beauty contests to ax throwing, 23 ways spend your weekend 

To stay inside or to go outside: that is the question

By and
click to enlarge adam-kring-bjxlehmn8sk-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Adam Kring on Unsplash

Share
Tweet
The sky is an unusual shade (blue), there's a fireball in the sky (the sun), and it's not raining. We're drying out before we dive head first into the weekend. With Charleston Wine + Food and International Women's Day, there's a lot to sink your teeth into.

Friday

Neema Gallery is hosting the second part of their Growing Up Gullah series from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will explore the differences in growing up Gullah in South Carolina vs. Georgia through the works of Dana Coleman and Richard Law and enjoy a Gullah tasting from Fresh Future Farm's Germain Jenkins. 
Related Charleston Wine + Food Events Not Sold Out – Yet: Act fast
Charleston Wine + Food Events Not Sold Out – Yet
Act fast
By City Paper Editorial Staff
Features
The Terrace Theatre's annual Charleston Film Festival is this weekend, featuring a variety of genres and short films. Prices and times vary.

It must be the first Friday of the month because Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Terrace at 11:30 p.m. Get chills and thrills for just $11!

Head to Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant from 6 to 10 p.m. for tiki drinks and bluegrass featuring The Suffering Moses.

Allison Roman, New York Times columnist and bestselling author of Dining In and Nothing Fancy, is in town to record an episode of the podcast Free Cookies at Blue Bicycle Books. Admission is free with the purchase of one of her books.

Its country night at Bay Street Biergarten featuring the Lauren Hall Band at 8 p.m. 
Cowboy/girl hats and Cowboy/girl boots strongly recommended but not required.

Today is First Friday BBQ and Bluegrass with a hoedown on the Commonhouse stage and BBQ and fixing available for purchase.

There is a Sip and See art event at Mitchell Hill from 5-8 p.m.
Related 15+ foodie events on the outskirts of the 2020 Wine + Food fest: Eat it up
15+ foodie events on the outskirts of the 2020 Wine + Food fest
Eat it up
Charleston Wine + Food draws near and, as happens every year, almost every event is sold out. While you may be late to the party, fear not, plenty of bars and restaurants in town host fringe events throughout the week. Here's where to party on the outskirts of the fest:
By Connelly Hardaway
Eat

Saturday

The CCPRC is set to host their most popular annual 5K Where the Wild Things Run for all runners and walkers alike at 7 a.m.

Get your running shoes on to walk, run, skip, or hop along the Give Me Shelter Color Run at 9 a.m.

Lowcountry Dog is hosting a dog music festival called Woofstock at 11 a.m. featuring Drivin N Cryin, Ken and Drew from Sister Hazel, Gaslight Street, and more. 

Get a work out in with Zumba, yoga, and HIIT at the Be Well Expo in hopes of creating an understanding of underrepresented students.

Take advantage of this time to meet smokey the bear and watch a live controlled burn at Awendaw Green for the Fire Fest. 

You don't want to miss Bulldog day at the Citadel featuring a beauty contest and spring football game.

Have fun with street performers, a climbing wall, and food trucks at the IOP Front Beach Fest from 1-4 p.m.

In hopes of teaching students the importance of buying and selling original art, the seventh annual Silent Art Auction and Student Artist Competition starts at 5 p.m.

Experience the Lights of Magnolia before they end on March 15. Adult tickets are $26 for the walk-through experience.

Get your fill of the theatre with PURE Theatre's The Children, running from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Sunday

Related Here's where to celebrate International Women's Day in Charleston: Who runs the world?
Ibu foundation working with women artisans
Here's where to celebrate International Women's Day in Charleston
Who runs the world?
Mark your calendars for March 8, 2020 — Its International Women's Day. We've made a list of some empowering women inspired events so you didn't have you.
By Shannon Murray and Priscilla Vanartsdalen
Features
The Grateful Dead tribute band, The Reckoning, is making their way to the James Island County Park for a fresh new approach to the classic band.

There is free ax throwing at the Bearded Ax benefiting Big Brothers Big Sister of Charleston.

Cheer for the College of Charleston's beach volleyball team at the Creekside Beach Classic, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Head to King Street for Second Sunday and enjoy the sights on foot, whether you're window shopping or actually shopping, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Get brunch and support local small businesses at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS