Weekend roundup: From dog festivals and beauty contests to ax throwing, 23 ways spend your weekend 

The sky is an unusual shade (blue), there's a fireball in the sky (the sun), and it's not raining. We're drying out before we dive head first into the weekend. With Charleston Wine + Food and International Women's Day, there's a lot to sink your teeth into.
Friday
Neema Gallery is hosting the second part of their Growing Up Gullah
series from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will explore the differences in growing up Gullah in South Carolina vs. Georgia through the works of Dana Coleman and Richard Law and enjoy a Gullah tasting from Fresh Future Farm's Germain Jenkins.
The Terrace Theatre's annual Charleston Film Festival
is this weekend, featuring a variety of genres and short films. Prices and times vary.
It must be the first Friday of the month because Rocky Horror Picture Show
is back at the Terrace at 11:30 p.m. Get chills and thrills for just $11!
Head to Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails
in Mount Pleasant from 6 to 10 p.m. for tiki drinks and bluegrass featuring The Suffering Moses.
Allison Roman,
New York Times columnist and bestselling author of Dining In
and Nothing Fancy,
is in town to record an episode of the podcast Free Cookies at Blue Bicycle Books. Admission is free with the purchase of one of her books.
Its country night at Bay Street Biergarten featuring the Lauren Hall Band
at 8 p.m.
Cowboy/girl hats and Cowboy/girl boots strongly recommended but not required.
Today is First Friday BBQ and Bluegrass
with a hoedown on the Commonhouse stage and BBQ and fixing available for purchase.
There is a Sip and See
art event at Mitchell Hill from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
The CCPRC is set to host their most popular annual 5K Where the Wild Things Run
for all runners and walkers alike at 7 a.m.
Get your running shoes on to walk, run, skip, or hop along the Give Me Shelter Color Run
at 9 a.m.
Lowcountry Dog is hosting a dog music festival called Woofstock
at 11 a.m. featuring Drivin N Cryin, Ken and Drew from Sister Hazel, Gaslight Street, and more.
Get a work out in with Zumba, yoga, and HIIT at the Be Well Expo
in hopes of creating an understanding of underrepresented students.
Take advantage of this time to meet smokey the bear and watch a live controlled burn
at Awendaw Green for the Fire Fest.
You don't want to miss Bulldog day
at the Citadel featuring a beauty contest and spring football game.
Have fun with street performers, a climbing wall, and food trucks at the IOP Front Beach Fest
from 1-4 p.m.
In hopes of teaching students the importance of buying and selling original art, the seventh annual Silent Art Auction and Student Artist Competition
starts at 5 p.m.
Experience the Lights of Magnolia
before they end on March 15. Adult tickets are $26 for the walk-through experience.
Get your fill of the theatre with PURE Theatre's The Children
, running from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
Sunday
The Grateful Dead tribute band, The Reckoning
, is making their way to the James Island County Park for a fresh new approach to the classic band.
There is free ax throwing at the Bearded Ax
benefiting Big Brothers Big Sister of Charleston.
Cheer for the College of Charleston's beach volleyball team at the Creekside Beach Classic
, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Head to King Street for Second Sunday
and enjoy the sights on foot, whether you're window shopping or actually shopping, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Get brunch and support local small businesses at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.