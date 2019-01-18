Weekend Roundup: From a comedy festival to Poe's 210th bday, all the fun you'll ever need 

click to enlarge
TGIF, folks. Let's stick to our resolutions to have more fun this year. Part of that fun, of course, means getting your funny on at the Charleston Comedy Festival. Read all about this weekend's shows in our extensive CCF coverage
.
Friday
Start your weekend off right with a nice cold one from local bars and pubs at the Drink Local Series
hosted by Pour Taproom at 6 p.m.
The Sublime tribute band
Badfish will be performing in Music Farm at 7 p.m.
Have a few laughs with comedian Rory Scovel
as part of the Charleston Comedy Festival at 8 p.m. (And peep all the other shows, too
).
Live and laugh a little more this weekend with a comedy bus tour of the city
at 7 & 9 p.m. Get some suspect knowledge about the Holy City and a double-decker bus full of laughs.
If you’re a black professional and want to help local communities, visit The Progressive Initiative Monthly Networking Mixer
at 7 p.m. to network and support other black businesses.
Oysters roasts are like puppies in the Holy City — there’s a million, but it’s still never enough. Attend The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina’s eighth annual oyster roast, Shuck-a-Rama
from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the BIASC.
Need a drink? Folly Beach will host their annual Taste of Folly
festival starting with a cocktail competition at 7 p.m.
Enlighten yourself with some theatre and attend the Charleston Performing Arts Center Performance of Annie!
at the Citadel Mall at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Celebrate Edgar Allan Poe’s 210th birthday
with a rockin’ birthday party at Poe’s Taven at 11 a.m.
Enjoy a full day of Folly food at the Taste of Folly festival
with a Chili Cook-Off, Hot Dog Eating Contests, Oyster Shucking Contests and Server Olympics.
The musical duo (and fan favorites) Reformed Whores
will be playing for the Charleston Comedy Festival at 7:30 p.m.
Or take your CCF explorations elsewhere: Join comedian Mark Kendall as he uses comedy to explore the representation of black males in American in his show The Magic Negro and Other Blackness + Working Title
at 9 p.m.
Let loose at one of the largest Alice and Wonderland themed raves on our coast at Alice’s Rave Wonderland
in Music Farm at 8 p.m.
Music soothes the soul and soul music is the ultimate reliever. Spend an evening at Saturday Soul Fest
at 7 p.m. and relax with some pleasant tunes.
Want some new music but still love the classics? Free at 8 p.m.? The Grateful Ball
will feature music from The Travelin' McCourys & Jeff Austin Band before they join forces for a collaborative set of Grateful Dead. Expect classic bluegrass fused with some Jamgrass.
Educate yourself on the best fishing techniques at the 2019 Shallow Water Fishing Expo
starting at 9 a.m.
Sunday
The renowned Cocktail Bandits are presenting Trappy Hour
at The Royal American at 8 p.m. Guests will be treated to local live artists and plenty of drinks will be for sale.
Haven’t had enough oysters yet? Don’t worry, The Roost Bar 'N Grille
is hosting their third annual all-you-can-eat oyster roast with an outside bar, oyster shooters and live music at 1 p.m.
Shop sustainably til you drop while also enjoying brunch, coffee and mimosas at the Holy City Vintage Market
from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Container Bar is offering a free barre class
at 10 a.m. Make sure to bring your own mat.
Have drinks and win big at Charleston Sports Pub’s Boozy Bingo
at 12 p.m. It’s free to play with multiple winners throughout.
Charleston Stage Company will be presents its new adaptation of the novel of the same name Number the Stars
at 3 p.m. Be sure to read our preview of the show
.