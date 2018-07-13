Weekend Roundup: Freaky Friday fun 

Friday



It's guaranteed to be one heck of a summer weekend. Not only it is Friday the 13th, it's also a new moon (you know, like that super depressing Twilight book) which means black cats and 'new birth' energies abound. From freebies to markets, bar crawls to art shows, we've got it all lined up for you. Read on below:

Take the kids to the Edgar Allen Poe Library on Sullivan’s for a show by world-class juggler Paul Miller. Starting at 10:30 a.m., enjoy animated storytelling with skill toys, juggling, and entertainment.





Unwind from the week at Edmund’s Oast Exchange’s Bubbles and Jazz Happy Hour. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., relax with $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz guitar, and light snacks.





Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields Village from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs — the event is kid and dog friendly.





Comedian Steve Hofstetter is performing at The Sparrow at 7 p.m. He has over 80 million views on Youtube and has been on shows like the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Comedy All Stars. Tickets are $20.

Enjoy a free yoga class and potluck at the Folly Community Center at 7 p.m.





Watch a Caribbean-inspired production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Circular Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday



Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.

Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and shop local farmers, vendors, and artisans.





Check out the Stingray Fan Fest at the North Charleston Coliseum from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a merchandise sale, the opportunity to select your seat for the upcoming season, a game used equipment sale, and more.





Join a Suds & Savasana class at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.





Craft Conundrum is having a 4th Birthday Bash with exclusive beers, giveaways, and food from Desayuno and 2Nixons. The party is on all day from noon to midnight.

Join goat.sheep.cow.north for an all day Fête Fromage in honor of Bastille Day with French inspired small plates, large pours of delicious wine, and French decor galore.





The Great American Bar Crawl is in Charleston for a full day of patriotic partying. The party crawls on from 3-9 p.m. and stops at bars like AC Bar and Grill and Carolina Ale House. Tickets are $25.





Enjoy a screening of Coco under the stars at Wannamaker County Park. The movie starts at sunset (around 8:00 p.m.) and don’t forget to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.





'What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience' is at the Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.





Shaggin’ on the Cooper is back at the Mt. Pleasant Pier with live music from the Sneakers starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.





Join Blue Bicycle Books for an open mic night from 8-10 p.m. Anyone is welcome to read poetry, prose, or whatever as long as you keep it under five minutes. Stick around afterwards for wine, baguettes, and cheese.





“The World’s Tallest Comedian” Eric Grady is performing with Shawna Jarrett at Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and doors open at 6:45 so you can grab dinner before the show.

Sunday

The last Holy City Vintage Market of the summer is at Park Cafe from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Grab a coffee and shop with a dozen vintage vendors.





Head over to Pounce Cat Cafe at 9:15 a.m. for Cat Yoga — one hour of yoga followed by 30 mins of cat cuddles and coffee. Cat yoga is $22 per person and is open to all levels.





The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.

Edmund’s Oast Exchange is hosting a Fancy Spanish Foods Tasting from 2-3 p.m. with tinned seafood, olives, and Txakoli wine.





The Budweiser Bikini Bash is back at the Windjammer from 3-6 p.m. with BUD pong, giant jenga, and the famous bikini contest.





Celebrate at Republic's 3rd Sunday Garden Party with ‘90’s hip hop and ice cream from Life Raft Treats. The party is free to attend and runs from 4-9 p.m.





Tua Lingua is hosting a Holy City Art Show with creations from local artists pertaining to religion and divinity. The show opens at 7 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10.



