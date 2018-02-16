Weekend Roundup: Embrace your inner Dock Dog 

It's warm AF. Need we say more? Get your butts outside and enjoy SEWE, live music, oyster roasts, and everything else our little city has to offer.
Friday
Y'all know the drill — it's SEWE weekend. We'll highlight some events throughout the weekend but for the full list, peruse our SEWE event calendar.
Biergarten says, 'Hey it's still Valentine's Day,' with their Bitterness Bash
, tonight at 8 p.m.
Ashes of Old Ways, Lord Nelson & Hans Wenzel, and the Eighty Sixers perform at Royal American.
Nothing says chill Friday night like acoustic, Irish tunes from Moonlight Ale
at Seanachai starting at 8 p.m.
Purple Buffalo presents a unity concert for Muhiyidin d'Baha, #leapformoya
, at 8 p.m.
If you're out on Kiawah be sure to check out an art and wine walk in Freshfields Village from 4-7 p.m.
Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture hosts a SEWE appropriate art opening: Horses, Hounds, and Hooch
, from 6-8:30 p.m.
Hit up a free Village Concert performance from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra
at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
Get wild with your Valentine at a date night climb at Wild Blue Ropes
— $50 per couple, 6-9 p.m.
It's your last chance to check out The Works of William Shakespeare Abridged
at James F. Dean Community Theatre tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Check out Jack Hanna
at the Gaillard at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Did someone say DOCK DOGS!!!
Yeah, it's our favorite SEWE event too. Head to Brittlebank Park for this special event, held all day from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Dock Street Theatre and Charleston Stage present Helium
at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to check out our theater critic's review.
The Charleston Comedy
Bus is a comedy show on the move. Hear from local comedians every Friday and Saturday night at 7 and 9 p.m.
Mardi Gras may be over but Folly Gras
has only just began. Head to Center street from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for family-friendly fun.
George Washington's Boy
, written by Ted Lange and directed by Charleston Black Theatre's Yvonne Broadus, portrays the life of Washington through the eyes of his slave. Check it out at West Ashley High School at 6 p.m.
The Siege of Charles Town Reenactment
is a two-day re-creation of the events leading to the city's fall in 1780. Check it out at James Island County Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Check out the Pluff Mud String Band
at The Pour House on the deck at 6 p.m.
Run for a good cause at the Head for the Cure 5K
and walk at Mt. Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park starting at 8 a.m.
The temps may not be freezing (thank goodness), but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good old fashioned polar plunge on IOP to benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. The plunge takes place
in front of the Windjammer at 10:30 a.m.
Get a taste of SEWE with a chef demo — in Marion Square you can enjoy bites from chef BJ Dennis
at 11 a.m. or Chef Chris Stewart
(of the Glass Onion) at noon.
The Sparrow hosts the Illuminati Clearance Sale
, a.k.a. Taking Flight Comic's 23rd show from 12-5 p.m.
Blind Tiger holds the officially unofficial SEWE oyster roast
on their patio from 12-3 p.m.
Rusty Bull Brewing
hosts a chili bowl and parking lot party from 1-9 p.m. Enjoy beer pong, corn hole, a jump castle, and of course, chili, at this fundraising event.
Watch the Carolina Challenge Cup
with games at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at MUSC Health Stadium.
Sunday
Make your way to Brittlebank park at 1 p.m. for the final sheep and duck herding
demo from Bill Coburn — be sure to check out our interview with him first.
Check out art space Tua Lingua's
new spot on Reynolds Ave. with an open house from 12-4 p.m.
The John Colliani trio
performs at Circular Congregational Church at 3 p.m. A portion of proceeds from this event benefit WOHM Radio 96.3.
Everybody loves '80s rock cover band The Spazmatics
. Check them out at Windjammer at 9 p.m.
Charleston Music Hall presents the love funk tour
: featuring Cory Wong and Mr. Talkbox at 8 p.m.
Go getcha some more eats at SEWE's chef demos: Susan and Kevin Johnson of The Grocery
serve up food at noon and Sassard Family Pickles
cooks up their fave recipes at 1 p.m.
BJ Dennis and the Cocktail Bandits collab on food and drinks at The Gullah Cookshop
at Workshop from 4-8 p.m.