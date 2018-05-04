Weekend Roundup: Cinco, Derby, and Star Wars references abound 

May the fourth be with you this weekend, y'all. We've got parties galore, a handful of fun happenings at The Joe, art walks, poetry readings, film screenings, and everything in between. Remember, it's a marathon, not a sprint, so pace yourselves. Check out all the deets below:
Friday
Bring the whole fam damily to MUSC Health Stadium for Films on the Field
: Moana
starting at 6 p.m.
It's First Friday, which means starting at 5 p.m. all you art fiends can get your fix at a number of galleries downtown. We rounded up a few in our critics picks
this week; if you want to pop off the beaten path, Beresford Studios on 20 Fulton Street will have an opening for Nina Garner's exhibit, Keepsakes
also starting at 5 p.m.
Kwei Fei's Fri. and Sat. pop-up at The Daily will switch over this weekend, in honor of Cinco de Mayo, to Cabrito
from 6 p.m. til midnight. Expect to see tacos, tequila, and Wich Cream choco tacos on Sat.
From 2 to 8 p.m. Indigo & Cotton hosts an Alex Crane pop-up
featuring his linen-focused spring/summer collection. Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. will be serving libations and Crane will be in the store to discuss his line.
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl hosts Nerd Poetry Night featuring El'ja Bowens starting at 7:34 p.m.
Help Pet Helpers celebrate 40 years of saving furry friends in need at this anniversary party
at The Joe starting at 7 p.m. Pet Helper adopters are invited to bring their alumi dogs to circle the outfield before the game.
Starting at 6 p.m. Frothy Beard holds a Star Wars themed chocolate and beer pairing
with Evolution Through Chocolate.
Saturday
It's Cinco de Derby!! Check out where to get your chips and margs here
and where to don your fanciest duds (while guzzling mint juleps) here
.
East Bay Deli West Ashley hosts Paws on the Patio
with the Charleston Animal Society from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sweat before you Cinco at Barre on the Bridge
starting at 9 a.m.
From 9 to 11 a.m. join Charleston Surfrider Foundation for a Sullivan's Island salt marsh clean-up.
The darling Cannonborough Collective
turns one — celebrate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store with mint juleps and margs.
The 2018 Eco Ball
at the Aquarium kicks off at 7 p.m.; the black-tie affair features live entertainment, dinner, drinks, and a silent auction.
Your back giving you trouble? Urban Yoga's got your...back. Starting at 1 p.m. owner Meg Gray leads a yoga for a happy back workshop
.
Sunday
It's Lowcountry Parent Superhero night
at The Joe starting at 3:30 p.m. There will be games, prizes, and plenty of caped crusaders.
Head to The Joe a little early (from 2-4 p.m.) for Bark for your Brew
. Guests sample over 30 craft brews while walking around with their four-legged pals.
Join the City of Charleston's design division, Enough Pie, and Charleston Moves for the Eastside Jane Jacobs
walk starting at 3 p.m.
Writers are invited to join other creatives from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl for a "contribute your verse" writers group
.
Sunday Funday at the PoHo Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you're into robots and the wild west and a dystopian future (and beer and 'za) head to Frothy's Westworld watch party s
tarting at 9 p.m.