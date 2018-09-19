Weekend Roundup: Catch up on all the fun 

Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for Movies at Magnolia at 6 p.m. for jungle related games and a showing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Hop on the Comedy Bus for Shawna Jarrett's pride show at 8 p.m.
Charleston-made brews invaded Closed for Business' "Hop-coming" celebration. Part of Beer Week, come decked out in brewery swag for a chance to win more merch.
Your last chance to catch one of our fall art picks, Moving Parts, is tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Redux.
If you're feeling a different vibe, jam to some alternative reggae and hip hop at the Pour House with the Movement with Little Stranger.
An intense courtroom drama starring fairytale creatures, 12 Angry Pigs re-imagines 12 Angry Men as little pigs who deliberate on the Big Bad Wolf.
Appreciate what makes Charleston great with local photographer Jonathan Stout's, a.k.a. BadJon, exhibit Meet the Makers.
The Charleston Pride Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Ann St. and ends at Colonial Lake, offering lots of front row curbside seating.
After the Charleston Pride parade, enjoy the festive atmosphere at the Charleston Pride Festival.
Enjoy the sun and the sand at the Sea & Sand Festival 2018 on Folly Beach.
Coloring Outside the Lines celebrates 10 years of underground art at The Mill from 8 to 10 p.m.
Pride Week's grand finale, Prism Party, is 9 p.m. at the Music Farm.
The Village Repertory Co.'s adaptation of Treasure Island is a refresh of a beloved classic. Read our review now.
We have a bushel of farmers markets: the Charleston Farmers Market at Marion Square, the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market at the Workshop, the McClellanville Land and Sea Market, Johns Island Farmers Market, or Islander's farmers market.