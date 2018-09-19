September 21, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: Catch up on all the fun 

Events for the weekend of Sept. 21-23

Charleston seems to be making up for lost time. Not only is it still Charleston Pride Fest, but Restaurant Week has been extended and Charleston Beer Week has rescheduled canceled events, so you have ample opportunity. So if you end up stuck in your house again, it's on you. 

Friday

Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for Movies at Magnolia at 6 p.m. for jungle related games and a showing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Hop on the Comedy Bus for Shawna Jarrett's pride show at 8 p.m.

Charleston-made brews invaded Closed for Business' "Hop-coming" celebration. Part of Beer Week, come decked out in brewery swag for a chance to win more merch.

Your last chance to catch one of our fall art picks, Moving Parts, is tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Redux.

If you're feeling a different vibe, jam to some alternative reggae and hip hop at the Pour House with the Movement with Little Stranger.

An intense courtroom drama starring fairytale creatures, 12 Angry Pigs re-imagines 12 Angry Men as little pigs who deliberate on the Big Bad Wolf.

Appreciate what makes Charleston great with local photographer Jonathan Stout's, a.k.a. BadJon, exhibit Meet the Makers.

Dance with somebody to your favorite Whitney Houston songs during The Greatest Love of All. Read our excerpt from this week's Soundchecks.

Enjoy a rum punch and some folk music at the Royal American with tonight's show, She Returns from War with Dear Blanca, Grace Joyner, and Numbtongue.

Takeover Charleston has DJ Trevor D spinning at Taco Boy with a portion of proceeds benefitting Charleston Pride.

Saturday

The Charleston Pride Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Ann St. and ends at Colonial Lake, offering lots of front row curbside seating.

After the Charleston Pride parade, enjoy the festive atmosphere at the Charleston Pride Festival.

Enjoy the sun and the sand at the Sea & Sand Festival 2018 on Folly Beach.

Coloring Outside the Lines celebrates 10 years of underground art at The Mill from 8 to 10 p.m.

Pride Week's grand finale, Prism Party, is 9 p.m. at the Music Farm.

The Village Repertory Co.'s adaptation of Treasure Island is a refresh of a beloved classic. Read our review now.

We have a bushel of farmers markets: the Charleston Farmers Market at Marion Square, the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market at the Workshop, the McClellanville Land and Sea Market, Johns Island Farmers Market, or Islander's farmers market.

Sunday   

34 West's screening of Julie is perfect if you can't afford a trip to London but want to catch a National Stage theatre production.

Although it doesn't feel like fall, the Thrifters + Drifters Fall Market at Royal American has everything instagrammable: vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, succulents, house plants, and art, all from local purveyors. 

Sharpen your wit with Bill Burr at the Gaillard. 

