Weekend Roundup: Beyond the bridge 



If you have some extra time between your Bridge Run plans and after parties, check out these other events happening in town this weekend:

All weekend

Summerville hosts their 46th annual Flowertown Festival. Check out art from over 200 jury-selected artists, take your kids to the Children’s Jubilee/Kids Fest, or head to the farmers market.

The 2018 Volvo Car Open reaches its climax this weekend before finishing this Sunday. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the best female tennis players in the world.

The Festival of Houses and Gardens tours continue this week. Visit their website to see which tours they will be offering this weekend.

This weekend and next weekend, the Weeki Wachee Mermaids will be visiting the SC Aquarium.

Friday

Studio 33 is hosting a kids' yoga workshop for $15 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of International Kids’ Yoga Day.

Head to St. Julian Devine Community Center at 7 p.m. to join DJ Colin Crane for two hours of freeform Ecstatic Dance.

It’s the first Friday of the month, and that means it’s time for the First Friday Art Walk on Broad St. Check out Broad St. from 5-8 p.m. to see local fine art on Gallery Row.

Daniel Island Grille hosts their Friday night oyster roast at 5 p.m.



Head to Fleeting Landing now until 11 p.m. and wear blue in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Post photos with the hashtag #WearBlueDay and you'll be entered to win a $50 gift card to Fleet Landing.

Saturday

Start your day with an early morning bird walk at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center at 8:30 a.m.

Enjoy yoga and beer during Bendy Brewski events at either Ghost Monkey Brewery (10 a.m.) or High Wire Distilling (11 a.m.).



Did you know on the first Saturday of every month you can get 20 percent off all vinyl, new and used at Monster Music & Movies? It's true.

Play team bingo at 7 p.m. at Manny’s Neighborhood Grille.

The Rusty Rudder hosts their weekly Saturday night oyster roast.

Learn about carnivorous plants native to South Carolina at a special workshop hosted by Roadside Blooms at 2 p.m.

Also at Roadside Blooms, take a lesson on container vegetable gardening at 10 a.m.

The town of Goose Creek is hosting a town-wide garage sale at the Casey Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon.





Wizards, witches, and muggles alike can head to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. to see the Charleston Symphony Orchestra perform the full soundtrack of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets live during a screening of the film.

In addition to the women at the Volvo Car Open, some of the best male tennis players in the world will be at Volvo Car Stadium for the PowerShares Series, starting at 8:30 p.m., which pits four former champions against each other.

New Orleans’ champion boilers, The Big Burlers, will be providing all-you-can-eat crawfish at Crawfish for Cancer, with all proceeds going to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Check out the fundraiser from 2-7 p.m. on a piece of property near the future site of Firefly Distillery’s new space in North Charleston.

At Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrate the history of rice in Gullah Geechee heritage at the Gullah Geechee Gold Rice Festival.

The South Carolina Stingrays face off against the Orlando Solar Bears at North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

Wake up and join the zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 8:15 a.m.

Combine yoga and beer at the Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch at 10 a.m. at Holy City Brewing.

Enjoy live trivia at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.

If the sport piqued your curiosity during the Winter Olympics, now you can learn how to curl at the Carolina Ice Palace, Sundays in April at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Take your kids to the 4th Annual Lowcountry Kids Expo & Summer Camp Fair at the Gaillard Center from 12-5 p.m. for fun activities and information on local summer camps.

Visit Cinebarre for the Charleston Honey and Bee Expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about bees and beekeeping while you enjoy food trucks, live music, and an observation hive.

The Little David Music Festival features five free concerts as well as a ukulele vendor, crafts, and food trucks. Check it out at Old Santee Canal Park from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The James Island County Park hosts the Lowcountry Cajun Festival from 12-6 p.m., featuring carnival rides, traditional Cajun food, and live music from Shrimp City Slim.

The Tin Roof hosts a carnival to raise awareness for breast cancer, the Boobie Bazaar

from 12-7 p.m. Check out the carnival food and games like “bobbing for boobies.”