Weekend Roundup: Beat the heat 

It’s the weekend before the Fourth of July and there is a lot going on around town from concerts, a barbecue birthday party, and a sour beer festival. We’ve got you covered on all the best events to check out this weekend to keep cool (or try to, anyway).
Friday
Head down to the Charleston Harbor and Resort Marina at 5:30 p.m. for the season finale of the Party at the Point
. Six-piece band Sol Driven Train will perform their brass-kickin’ roots rock sound and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The Unbound Ballet Company is hosting a fundraising party
starting at 6:30 p.m. with performances, a silent auction, and live figure drawings. All proceeds will go towards upcoming performances of the Company.
Charleston Beer Works is hosting a ‘90s themed Silent Disco
starting at 10 p.m. The event is free to attend just show up, put on some headphones, and start dancing.
Saturday
Stop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the Bloom Battle at 12 p.m. where local designers will go head-to-head in a design competition using locally grown flowers to celebrate American Flower Week.
Pick up some veggies at Pacific Box and Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Newton Blueberry Farm
is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with tons of free activities like hayrides, face painting, and a raffle to win U-pick blueberries. The activities run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. but the farm will be open for blueberry picking from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
It’s Lewis Barbeque’s 2nd Birthday and they are celebrating all day long
. Stop by for the Saturday special- giant beef short ribs- and spend $100 at the counter for a free t-shirt.
The SCWA Lowcountry Writing Conference
will feature workshops, speakers, poetry performances, book signings, a panel discussion, and plenty of networking opportunities at the Circular Church from 12-5 p.m.
Find your new furry best friend at Low Tide Brewing’s Southern Tails
Adoption Event starting at 1:30 p.m. If you are not ready to adopt, try fostering- all the supplies are provided, all the pups need is a temporary loving home.
The Funk Collective
, a sour and funky beer festival with beers from over 40 breweries, is at Revelry Brewing from 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $70 and include unlimited samples.
The Summer Shindig
is back at the Royal American with a full day of live music, food from Home Team BBQ, and plenty of cold beer. The music starts at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are $20.
Laugh til’ it hurts at Creekside Comedy Night
featuring Keith Dee, Andy Forrester, Vince Fabra, and Lauren Ansley. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $10.
Sunday
Party like it’s 1781 at Revolutionary Charleston Community Day
and visit three historic properties: The Old Exchange Building, The Heyward-Washington House, and The Powder Magazine. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and tickets are $15 per person- all ages welcome.
Stop by the Charleston Pour House for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. There will be live music, local vendors, fun activities for kids, and a full deck bar.
Harold’s Cabin is hosting a Backyard Brewnanza
from 4-8 p.m. with a chug-a-lug brew wagon, vintage clothing and jewelry, and handmade soap and stationary.
Boone Hall Plantation is hosting the fourth annual Stars and Guitars
concert featuring country stars Kip Moore, Russell Dickerson, and Riley Green. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.
Country star Tracy Lawrence
is at the Hanahan Amphitheater at 5 p.m. with Saluda Shoals, Randall Fowler & Friends, and Dee White. Tickets start at $25.
The 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band is at Volvo Car Stadium at 6 p.m.
and tickets start at $50.