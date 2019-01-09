Weekend Roundup: Back to reality 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Spencer Means
As school breaks draw to a close and the weight of being back at work sets in, enjoy your weekend with a few fun events. We’ve already cherry-picked them out for you to make it that much easier.
Friday
Take some time out of your weekend to learn something new through the power of art. The Public Memory in the New South symposium
will premiere on Friday evening with a keynote lecture by "Southbound" exhibition photographer Sheila Pree Bright.
Country music legend Travis Tritt
is bringing his Southern-rock twang to Charleston at the Charleston Music Hall.
If it’s not cold enough outside for you already, enjoy a hockey game
at North Charleston Coliseum. Watch as the South Carolina Stingrays take on the Atlanta Gladiators for a special Harry Potter-inspired game.
If this week has hit especially rough or if you simply just love to laugh, enjoy a comedy bus tour of the city.
Getting an actual tour of the city is not guaranteed, but giggles definitely are.
Attend Lafayette 148 pop-up shop
and experience their new spring 2019 collection. Wine and Champagne will be served as you consult with size and style advisers to help you get the perfect piece. If you can’t make it Friday, don’t worry. Their pop-up shop will also be open on Saturday.
Saturday
Rescheduled after last year’s rainout, the Charleston Mac Off
is coming back with a vengeance as the self-named largest mac and cheese event in America. Enjoy alcohol, live music and food from establishments including Sticky Fingers, Crave Kitchen and Cocktails, The Shelter, Tavern and Table, The Brick and more.
PinkMoon After Dark
is a refreshing bi-monthly, live interview show. This weekend’s guest speaker will be Benny Starr — poet, speaker, and hip-hop artist. Join a discussion as you get to learn Starr’s story and good works.
Work up a sweat this weekend and take part in the O2 Fitness Charleston Marathon
. Register today and decide whether you’re going in for the long haul, a half marathon, or a simple 5k.
Unleash your inner wizard as you take place in a magical Wizard Pub Crawl.
Stop at various wizard-themed venues and pubs, defend your Hogwarts house and have a good time walking through the downtown streets.
Award-winning children’s author Kate DiCamillo
will be at the Charleston County Public Library to discuss her latest novel Louisiana’s Way Home
and sign copies. Each guest will also receive one additional title by DiCamillo.
Enjoy oysters and alcohol at Shuckin’ on the Cooper
from 1-4 p.m., which promises to offer some of the best views and live music of any oyster roast in Charleston.
Lake Street Dive will be performing at Charleston
Music Hall with special guest Mikaela Davis at 8 p.m.
Treat yourself to $2 ice cream
scoops and help Park Circle Creamery celebrate their three-year anniversary.
Listen to the latest folk music
from Grammy winners Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn as they play their album Echo in the Valley
at the Charleston Music Hall.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina celebrates six years of margs and tacos at their West Ashley location with their Snowboard Jam Anniversary party
starting at 5 p.m.
Commonhouse Aleworks is also celebrating an anniversary
this weekend with an oyster roast and barbecue party from noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday
Finally get rid of your Christmas tree and enjoy a nice stout at the Stout Night
& Christmas Tree Burning hosted by The Barrel Charleston. The Root Note Food truck will be onsite with eats and there will be live music by Holy City Heaters.
Love brunch? Love cheese? We have the perfect event for you. Go to Rebel Taqueria to devour a Queso Fountain Brunch
and enjoy your lazy Sunday.
Experience an evening with Charleston’s very own Kate Fagan and Kathryn Budig as they film a live episode of their popular podcast, Free
Cookies. They will be joined by author and Food Director of MindBodyGreen Liz Moody. Guests can indulge in spritzers and fresh cookies as they talk about everything food and health.
Finish your weekend with relaxation as you get yourself ready for the week ahead. All levels are welcome to attend the Myofascial
Release and Foam Rolling workshop hosted by Soul Yoga + Fitness where use myofascial release balls and foam rollers to trigger points in your body to stretch and release tight muscles.