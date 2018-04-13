Weekend Roundup: April showers bring weekend vibes 

Friday the 13th doesn’t have to mean bad luck. There are plenty of things to do around town this weekend — even if the forecast calls for rain.





All weekend

Check out the Charleston Style Exchange, a special women’s upscale consignment sale at Armory Park that’s happening all day this Friday and Saturday.

The city of North Charleston hosts the Speak Freely Foundation’s Poetry Festival at various locations on Friday and Saturday.

This weekend is Sperry Charleston Race Week, marking the 21st year of the regatta.

This is your last chance to see the Weeki Wachee Mermaids and the pirates at the South Carolina Aquarium, with shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

On Saturday and Sunday, join the Battle of Charleston, a reenactment of many historical skirmishes, at Legare Farms.

Friday

The popular Plantasia event is this Saturday, but you have a chance to see it early at the Plantasia Preview Party in Old Towne Creek County Park at 5:30 p.m.

Daniel Island Grille hosts their weekly oyster roast at 5 p.m.

Celebrate the diversity of the Charleston Community at Incluza-Palooza, a night of poetry, live music, and drag queens at the College of Charleston’s Stern Center at 6:30 p.m..

The Folly Beach Community Center has a free yoga class and a potluck at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Plantasia arrives at Charles Towne Creek County Park form 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Check out the vast collection of cutting edge plants.



The Charleston farmers market is finally back. Head downtown from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to shop local goods.

Start your weekend with yoga and beer with Bendy Brewski at Ghost Monkey Brewery at 10 a.m.

Enter the rabbit hole at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens’ Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bohemian Bull is raising money for Dorchester Paws at their Barks, BBQ, and Brews event from 12-5 p.m.

The Rusty Rudder has their Saturday oyster roast.

The RiverDogs will turn the Joe into the Amazing Technicolor Ballpark when they give fans packets of color powder to throw during the 7th inning.

Part 1 of the Holy City Americana Fest is happening at Madra Rua, starting at 11 a.m.

Watch Isle of Dogs with an aisle of dogs during a special pet-friendly screening of the film at the Terrace Theater at 2:30 p.m.

Head to Hope Jam V at the Windjammer to party for a cause: raising money for families with seriously or terminally ill children.



Help raise money for Chris Dixon — the GM shot at Tavern & Table during an armed robbery — and his family starting at 10 a.m. at this donation-based workout.

Sunday

Pet Helpers hosts a fundraising 5k, Race for the Paws, at James Island County Park at 9 a.m.

Attention cyclists: there is a special yoga session for cyclists at Hampton Park at 9:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., head to Holy City Brewing for a Bendy Brewski Sunday brunch and yoga.

The New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church hosts a garden jubilee at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Recovery Room's 10th birthday at their party, starting at 3 p.m. and lasting until midnight.