Weekend Roundup: 41 things to do this weekend to make the most of the cold front 

Thursday

Forget winter's cold fronts, the new hot thing in town is acold front. Instead of below freezing days, think sub-90 days in the end of July — the low is forecasted to even be 71 degrees all weekend. (Perfect temps for the now-sold out Margarita Festival on Friday.) Get out there before it goes back to 90 degrees next week.

Wrestling fans need to head on over to the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 to see WWE-NXT champions battle it out in the ring. Tickets start at $20.



King Street Green will be happening at 5:30 p.m. in Workshop’s courtyard for an evening of live music and food (and booze). Bring the whole gang, this event is kid and pooch friendly.



After a long workday, unwind with Sunset Yoga at the Regatta Inn at 6 p.m as you get ready to go into the weekend with a fresh mind.



Catch an early screening of the new Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Terrace. Watch the beloved Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie navigate the Golden Age of Hollywood. Screening will be at 4 and 7:05 p.m



The soon-to-open Chicago restaurant, Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar, will be doing a pop-up tasting at Leon’s Oyster Bar for one night only, starting at 5 p.m



Head down to PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m. to watch Becoming Dr. Ruth, the incredible story of America’s most famous sex therapist.



Grab some pals and some wine, and head down to For the Love of Art at 6:30 p.m. for a paint and sip class, where an artist will give you a step-by-step process of how to paint some graphic flower reeds.



Friday

Creative Mornings Charleston will be leading a discussion about the term “End” and what it signifies in our lives and relationships at The Alley starting bright and early at 8 a.m.



Jamming on a cruise to '80s music? Say no more. Be sure to come when the boat boards at 6:30 to vibe with Soul Fish on the water.



The Daniel Island Night Market will be back at 5 p.m. for all the food and live music you can handle.



The Charleston Comedy Bus leaves the station at 7-9 p.m at HoM, so don’t miss this bus or you might miss some side-splitting laughs!



The Summer Book Sale at John’s Island Regional Library will be the perfect place to get your back-to-school reads, plus the proceeds go to non-profit, Charleston Friends of the Library.



Pop by the Charleston City Night Market from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m to see some of the best vendors downtown Charleston has to offer.



Poet Daje Morris will be doing a free, live poetry reading and answering questions about her creative process at Miller Gallery starting at 6 p.m.



Upscale Firesale is back this Friday at 8 p.m with a hilarious comics and a fantastic live band that will be a shoe in for lively night

Saturday

Let go of your weekday worries and head to Lotus Healing Center from 7-8 p.m. for Chant Up Charleston, a night of meditation, poetry, and culture.



Nashville’s Marcus Crespo will be at Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse for Comedy Night from 9-11 p.m.



Experience “Once Night in Africa” at the 2nd Annual Charleston Grand African Ball in Founders Hall at the Historic Charles Towne Landing Site from 6-11 p.m.



Surround yourself with fellow fans and join the UFC 240 Watch Party at Charleston Sports Pub starting at 8 p.m.



Enjoy some alternative drag and bingo with Sarah Tonin at Sarah's Funhaus at Cutty's, starting at 9 p.m.



Saturday is the official start of the best week of the year–Shark Week. Celebrate at the S.C. Aquarium.



Sunday

Are you a mom that’s been on the fence about joining a workout group? Fit4Mom Charleston is starting Run + 360, their 12-week training session at 8 a.m.



Cin Cin. Doar Bros is beginning their string of Italian nights this Sun. at 5 p.m.



You already know. DJ Jeff ET is the man behind the station every Sat. at 11 p.m. at Recovery Room.



Learn to weather the storm at the Paddling Strokes Clinic with Sea Kayak Carolina from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Enjoy a 90-minute tribute to the Beatles at Jazz meets the Beatles, starting at 5 p.m. at the Flowertown Theatre.



Enjoy some delicious Puerto Rican food at Wild Common's dinner series, from 5 to 10 p.m.