Weekend Roundup: 35+ tricky and tacky (sweater) events for your Charleston weekend 

Ho, ho, ho y'all
Can y'all feel the pre-holiday jitters too? It's a healthy dose of excitement mixed with frustration (we get it) and a little bit of eggnog. There's likely a dash of gingerbread in there too. However you feel, we've got the haps for ya. Here's what's going down this weekend.
Thursday
Get your last minute holiday shopping
on at The Station Park Circle for their Winter Sip N Shop at 6 p.m.
Bring your furry friends to Biergarten's Howl-iday Paws & Claws
starting at 4 p.m.
It's the third Thursday in Summerville
so head to their downtown stretch for shopping, eating, and drinking.
King Street Dispensary hosts their Christmas Vacation Party
starting at 5 p.m. Wear your best Griswold outfit.
Starting at 10 a.m. get your photo taken with Santa
at Tanger Outlets.
If you're in Mt. P you can hang out and get pictures with Santa
at Towne Centre starting at noon.
You know you want to see the Charleston Christmas Special
at the Music Hall at 7 p.m. Kids get into this performance for free
.
HEART Inclusive Arts Community hosts their open mic night: Cookies & Karaoke
, 5-7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring cookies to share.
Dudleys on Ann hosts Jocks and Socks
, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. a fundraising partnership with the Charleston Blockade Rugby Football Club. Bring new, unopened socks to donate to One80 Place.
HonkyTonk Saloon hosts a Toys for Tots benefit concert
with performances from Jerry Jacobs, Warrick McZeke, and Lauren Hall. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
This weekend is your last chance to catch performances of Della's Diner
and Miss Dessa
, both with performances Thursday-Sunday.
Friday
Container Bar hosts an ugly Christmas sweater party
, 6-10 p.m. You know what to do.
Kick off the weekend with a drive through the holiday festival of lights
at James Island County Park starting at 5:30 p.m.
Listen to some holiday music from the Charleston Symphony
at the Gaillard Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Daniel Island Grille
hosts their annual ugly sweater contest and weekly oyster roast staring at 5:30 p.m.
James Island's Charleston Sports Pub location hosts a comedy showcase
featuring Keith Dee, Heath Richardson, and DeShawn Mason. The fun starts at 8 p.m.
Bohemian Bull hosts "the ugliest party
" (you can be the judge of that) with a DJ, hot toddies, Christmas movies, drink specials, and loads of ugly sweaters. Get there at 8 p.m.
Royal American hosts the Angel Tree Fundraiser
with music from Paradise Lights, Fiasco, and B-side. You get in (and your money goes to a good cause) for just $5.
Newly opened House of Brews West Ashley
hosts a holiday pawty with the Carolina Coonhound Rescue from 5-10 p.m. Adopt a new friend this holiday season.
Saturday
The Folliday Market
takes place 12-5 p.m. on Folly Beach. Shop local vendors and spread cheer, etc.
Get even more market fun done at the Codfather's Christmas Market
, kicking off at noon.
We aren't done yet, folks. Indigo Reef
hosts a sip and shop, too. Get there starting at noon.
We're drooling at the thought of Stems & Skins Champagne and French
fries event at 6 p.m.
Blind Tiger hosts a holiday oyster roast
, 3-7 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and all-you-can-eat oysters.
You can get photos with Santa at Low Country Harley-Davidson
from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. We promise he's the most badass Santa in town.
It's your last chance to shop local vendors at the Charleston Farmers Market
(holiday edition) this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Looking for a small arts-related gift to give to someone special in your life? Head to Neema Gallery
for their small arts show, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Every Friday Theatre 99 hosts Laugh Lab
, a new and experimental show that gives comedians a chance to try something, well, new and experimental starting at 10 p.m.
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 3 and 7 p.m.
The Charleston Night Bazaar
celebrates buying local and the winter solstice with their monthly night market.
Speaking of solstice, the burning tree winter party at Freehouse Brewery
celebrates just that, 1-6 p.m.
More sweaters, more tacky. Frothy Beard hosts a tacky sweater party
, 8 p.m.-midnight, with DJ John Feist. Did we mention the karaoke?
Sunday
Chanukah in the Square kicks off at 4 p.m. and features food, music, activities, and the tradition of lighting the menorah
.
St. Paul's Summerville hosts local storyteller Tim Lowry for a performance of A Christmas Carol
, 3-4:30 p.m.
Head to Forte Jazz Lounge
for Carol of the Belles featuring talented local vocalists at both 5 and 8 p.m.
The Divas of Drag Brunch
benefits We Are Family. And it's just really fun.