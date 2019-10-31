Weekend Roundup: 35+ (+spooky) events going on this weekend 

CofC's Women's and Gender Studies hosts Yes! I am a Feminist party on Fri. Nov. 1

The future is female

For the 7th year running, the College of Charleston’s Women’s and Gender Studies program is celebrating women at their Yes! I’m a Feminist party on Fri. Nov. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m in the CofC Cistern. This party is free to attend and open to the public. But it is also the only fundraising event hosted by the Women’s and Gender Studies program that allows them to continue to aid students with tuition needs, raise awareness, and fund expanded research opportunities for students and faculty.

By Ryan Rothkopf

