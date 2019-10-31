Weekend Roundup: 35+ (+spooky) events going on this weekend 

October 31, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

It's finally here. Halloween has officially arrived which means today might be your last chance to get in on the haunted happenings. If you're looking to dress up and get down, score some candy for the kiddos, or grab a spooky cocktail, then look no further because there are a lot of events going on today... a lot. Check out all the events going on in Charleston this weekend:

Thursday

Upscale Firesale Presents: Monster Mash-Up, a mash-up of stand-up, sketches, and improv, will be held at the South of Broadway Theatre Company Studios at 9 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15, or buy yours online and save $5.

Tonight is your last chance to catch Fright Nights at Boone Hall Farms from 7:15-10 p.m. If you haven't been yet, the Undertaker, the Playground, and the Scary Tales Haunted Hayride are sure to scare your socks off, each ride is $15.

Time to celebrate Halloween the country way y'all. Country Halloween will be held at The Shelter Kitchen + Bar from 11-2 a.m. All day (and night) you can enjoy live country music from Andrew Beam, a costume contest, $3 shot menu, and $2 Natty Lights.

The Charleston County Public Library will host Trick-or-Treating for kids of all ages in the Main Library. Candy will be given out from 2:30-5:30 p.m., be sure to wear your costume.

Vickery's Bar & Grill will host their Wicked Little Halloween Party from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. with live music, costume contests, and a DJ. You'll need a $5 cover to get in.

Kwei Fei is hosting their Halloween Party with all-you-can-eat bites, two complimentary drinks, all-night happy hour prices, and a costume contest. Tickets are $25, and if you come dressed as a wrestler, you get a free shot and a chance to win the belt.

The Zombie Apocalypse is going down at Red's Ice House with a huge costume contest, spooky specials, and more.

Bring the whole family to Hampton Park from 4-6 p.m. for Trick-or-Treat in the Park where local businesses and organizations will be giving out candy. Plus a hay ride, jump castles, music, games, and arts-and-crafts will make this afternoon extra fun.

Head to Hutchinson Square for Trick-or-Treat-or-Dance from 4-7:30 p.m. Local merchants will be giving out the candy, and there is reportedly a flash mob going on sometime throughout the afternoon (but you didn't hear it from us 😉).

Charleston Community Yoga will host Halloween Glow + Flow from 6-7:30 p.m. Glow paint and accessories will be provided for a night of stretching under the black light.

Get your freaky tiki on at Wiki Wiki Sandbar for the Monsters & Mai Tais party with DJ Trevor D and spooky drink specials from 7-11 p.m.

The Tin Roof will host their Halloween Party from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Lanatron will be playing all the 90s and early 2000s hits, and come dressed in your best because they're giving out bar cash to the winner of their costume contest.

Hollywood Horror: A Halloween Music, Dance, and Film Phenom is exactly as it sounds. Head to Charleston Music Hall for a night of arts, dancing, music, and classic horror films, starting at 9 p.m. for ages 15+. Tickets start at $30, but they're $25 for students.

The Rockabilly Monster Mash at Prohibition will kick off at 9 p.m. with a live band, $5 drink specials, and prizes for best costume.

A Night of Pure Terror: Halloween Edition starts goes from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at Ink N Ivy. Bring out your best costume because the winner of the contest will win $1,000 (you read that right, but you'll need to purchase a $10 ticket to get in).

The Brick will host Halloween Scaryoke from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with band High Society. Enjoy drink specials, participate in the costume contest for a chance to win $500, and sing your favorite songs with your favorite people.

Head over to The Alley for Studio 300: Disco Halloween. Tickets are $75 and they include cocktails, beer, and wine, appetizers, bowling, arcade game play, and a photo booth. The event is for ages 21+, and proceeds will benefit Be A Mentor.

Big Gun Burger Shop will host musically talented bands like Life in Vacuum, Caravela, Wet Leather, and more for their free Halloween Show from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

The Trick-or-Drink: Halloween Bar Crawl will start at Carolina Ale House. Head over at 6 p.m. to purchase a wristband and snag a map, then bop around downtown and score on drink specials from a variety of bars and restaurants.

The Coastal Carolina Fair is open now until Nov. 10 with ferris wheel rides, concerts, a Biergarten, a fiddling contest, and funnel cake. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids.

Friday

Yes! I'm a Feminist will celebrate seven years of supporting CofC's Women's and Gender Studies program with festive drinks and desserts, a DJ, and progressive, active dialogue for all from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Cistern Yard. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking for donations.
The Screening of "America Street" will start at 7 p.m. at the CofC Science Center. The film explores gentrification in Charleston and its prominent slave-owning past, and it will be followed by a Q&A from the director, Idrissou Mora-Kpai.

Didn't get enough festive fun on Thursday? The Veuve Clicquot Yelloween party will be held on Fiat Lux's rooftop at 8:30 p.m. The masquerade party will feature a live DJ, passed hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, and, of course, glasses of Veuve Clicquot. Tickets can be purchased for $150.

Keep the spooky fun going with Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Terrace Theater at 11:30 p.m. For $11, you can enjoy the classic film with a live shadow cast performance from Rocky Horror Charleston.

It's The Return of P-Nut: The Legendary Lowcountry Poet at the Charleston County Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a public poetry reading, followed by a book signing and discussion on protecting our cultural heritage.

The James Island Harvest Festival and Film will be held at James Island Town Hall from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include food trucks, sweet treats, vendors, a bouncy castle, and a free film on the big screen outside at dusk.

Head to any of the Mex 1 Coastal Cantina locations for a celebration of Day of the Dead. Enjoy $5 margaritas, $3 Mexican draft beers, face painting, and live music.

Saturday

The SUPer Scary SUP Race at Charleston SUP Safaris will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. with elite, novice, kids, and dog races, and prizes will be awarded to the winners of each category. Plus there will be awesome auctions and raffles for the chance to win SUP gear, getaways on Folly Beach, massages, beach cruises, and restaurant gift cards. Registration is $25 for kids and dogs and $50 for elite and novice.

The 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games will feature piping and drumming, 'heavy' athletics, dancing, Scottish fiddling, a sheep dog demo, craft beer, Scottish food vendors, and a whiskey tasting. Head to Boone Hall Plantation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to join in on the fun, tickets are $20.

Party for the Parks at Colonial Lake will be from 6-10 p.m. to benefit the Parks Conservancy. The theme is 'Call of the Wild,' so come dressed in punk rock and animal prints.

The Chili 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. at Laurel Hill County Park. Get some exercise on the trail and enjoy chili from Ladles and cold beer from Kickin' Chicken at the post-run party. Registration starts before the run and costs $34.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry will host FAM JAM in Marion Square from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a day of family-friendly fun with an interactive playscape, live music, and hands-on activities.

Don't just throw your pumpkin away, compost it to benefit The Green Heart Project at Workshop from 1-4 p.m. CompostNow will host their Smash Don't Trash family-friendly event where smashed pumpkins will be turned into compost.
Queen Street Playhouse will host A Night on the Red Carpet from 7-10 p.m. Footlight Players will host their annual gala and celebrate CofC''s Valerie Morris for her support of theatre in the Lowcountry. Enjoy a night of games with a chance to win gift certificates and bottles of wine, silent auctions, complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, live performances, and a live auction. Tickets are $75.

Sunday

The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at The Ponds from 12-4 p.m. with over 45 local makers and businesses, food trucks onsite, and the Gregg Middle School choir will provide entertainment. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food to benefit Gregg Middle School's Food Pantry.

Tradesman Brewing Co. will host their Second Chance Bikes Fall Festival from 1-5 p.m. with a locally curated silent auction, live music, food, DIY caramel apples, and a GOAT photobooth. Proceeds will benefit Second Chance Bikes, a local nonprofit that refurbishes donated bicycles and distributes them to folks who need affordable and healthy transportation.

The Toadfish Conservation Coalition will host the Shellabfation for Conservation at Bowens Island Restaurant from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy complimentary welcome cocktails, a silent auction, three raw bars, pour stations, and small bites from local chefs.

Patton Oswalt will be dishing out laughs all night at the North Charleston PAC, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the stand-up comedian, actor, and writer start at $44.

