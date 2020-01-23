January 23, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to say 'shuck it' to January 

Events for the weekend of Jan. 23-26

By
click to enlarge We spy with our little eyes a whole lotta oysters just waiting to be shucked

Courtesty Lowcountry Oyster Festival

We spy with our little eyes a whole lotta oysters just waiting to be shucked

Share
Tweet
The longest month of the year is almost over. Celebrate with plenty of oyster roasts, live music, author talks, and big sales on cool items.

Thursday

The Charleston Jazz Festival kicks off tonight, with three days of world class jazz musicians performing all over town. 
Related Charleston Jazz Festival returns this week with Regina Carter and Freddy Cole: Weekend of Jazz
Regina Carter performs at the Music Hall on Fri. Jan. 24 at the Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Jazz Festival returns this week with Regina Carter and Freddy Cole
Weekend of Jazz
The Charleston Jazz Festival returns this Thurs. Jan. 23-Sun. Jan. 26, with performances held at several venues around town. The three days of jazz music will see Regina Carter, Jane Monheit, Freddy Cole, and more perform.
By Heath Ellison
Feedback File

Head to the Flourish Summit, 2-7 p.m. at Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel in North Charleston. This event features conservationists, creatives, and entrepreneurs talking about ways to protect and preserve the Lowcountry's land and waterways.

The Naked Lady Society hosts a clothing swap at the Halsey, 5-7 p.m. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and other local nonprofits.

The Main Library hosts an author talk with NYT bestselling author Brad Taylor, 6-7:30 p.m. He'll discuss his latest book, Hunter Killer.

The Charleston Symphony presents From Russians With Love at the Gaillard.

Dudley's on Ann hosts the Great Big Drag Show Show Thursdays at 11 p.m.

Head to PURE to see Tiny Beautiful Things, a show that's been described as a "theatrical hug in turbulent times," at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Head to Flood Tide's headquarters in West Ashley to shop their end-of-year discounted clothes on Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 pm.

The Charleston Academy of Music hosts guests artist Evgenia Pirshina and Carla Ferreira Romaniuk for a special rush hour concert at Second Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.

Monster Music celebrates 16 years with a big sale this Friday and Saturday.

If you've ever wanted to know more about the Whole30 diet, you'll want to hear from its founder, Melissa Hartwig Urban, speaking at Circular Congregational Church at 6 p.m.

Check out student art at the Gibbes, now through Jan. 30. The Art to Go student exhibition pairs teaching artists with classroom teachers to create works of art inspired by Gibbes exhibitions.

Creekside Comedy presents Costaki Economopolous for two nights of laughs, both kicking off at 9 p.m.
Related Woolfe Street brings the teetering financial world of the '80s to the stage with Junk: Greed is God
You don’t need a history lesson to get into the nitty gritty of the world of 1980s junk bond kings
Woolfe Street brings the teetering financial world of the '80s to the stage with Junk
Greed is God
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar in 2016, Junk is set in 1985 and follows Robert Merkin, an investor who proclaims that "debt is an asset."
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Woolfe Street Playhouse presents Junk, a fast-paced thriller about 1980s junk bonds, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Get your fill of bacon and beer at Rusty Bull Brewing, 5-9 p.m.

Celebrate the Chinese new year at Lights of Magnolia where the usual light show will be joined by a variety of performances, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Monster Jam heads to the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend. Catch the fun at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The last Saturday of every month is a fun one at Cutty's — a fun(haus) one at that. Enter the world of alternative drag, led by host Sarah Tonin, starting at 9 p.m.

Sip on hot toddys and stargaze on the Ashley River at Drayton Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays are for the oyster roasts: Head to the IOP Exchange Club, 4-7 p.m.; raise money for the James Island Charter High School baseball team at Bohemian Bull, 4-7 p.m.; get AYCE oysters at Rusty Rudder starting at 4 p.m.; Low Country Harley Davidson hosts an oyster roast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sip on beer at Two Blokes Brewing to raise money for the Koala Hospital in Australia. 
Related Two Blokes hosts fundraiser for Australian koalas this Sat. Jan. 25: Saturday is for the koalas
Two Blokes hosts fundraiser for Australian koalas this Sat. Jan. 25
Saturday is for the koalas
Join Two Blokes on Sat. Jan. 25 from 12-10 p.m. to sip on a pint or two to help support Koala Hospital in New South Whales Australia. One dollar of every pint sold at this event will be donated to the charity.
By Shannon Murray
Eat

Film producer Betsy Newman hosts a screening and discussion of Emmy award-winning documentary Charlie's Place at the Johns Island Library at 2 p.m. The film tells the story of a popular destination for Gullah Geechee people during segregation.

Sunday

Brunch with the best of them at Bay Street Biergarten's Frozen themed brunch with crafts, a bouncy castle, and special menu items, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate David Bowie (a true Aquarius if there ever was one) with a party at Bangkok Lounge starting at 7 p.m.

Locals can snag a free carriage tour with Palmetto Carriage Works, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Could it be the oyster roast to trump all oyster roasts? Boone Hall's big ol' Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns, kicking things off at 10 a.m. Enjoy food, booze, live music, and fun contests like oyster shucking and *shiver* oyster eating.

Head to Bowens Island Restaurant for a fundraiser for Charleston County School of the Arts' orchestra. Is it an oyster roast? You betcha!

Did someone say markdowns and mocktails? They did! Head to the Tin Roof for super discounted vintage clothing, 12-4 p.m.

The Charleston Bridal Show at Omar Shrine Temple features hundreds of wedding vendors, 12-4 p.m.

Charleston Music Hall hosts the Women's Adventure Film Fest featuring short films of inspiring women doing big things at 7 p.m. 

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS