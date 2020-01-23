Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to say 'shuck it' to January 

The longest month of the year is almost
over. Celebrate with plenty of oyster roasts, live music, author talks, and big sales on cool items.
Thursday
The Charleston Jazz Festival
kicks off tonight, with three days of world class jazz musicians performing all over town.
Head to the Flourish Summit
, 2-7 p.m. at Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel in North Charleston. This event features conservationists, creatives, and entrepreneurs talking about ways to protect and preserve the Lowcountry's land and waterways.
The Naked Lady Society
hosts a clothing swap at the Halsey, 5-7 p.m. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and other local nonprofits.
The Main Library hosts an author talk
with NYT bestselling author Brad Taylor, 6-7:30 p.m. He'll discuss his latest book, Hunter Killer.
The Charleston Symphony presents From Russians With Love
at the Gaillard.
Dudley's on Ann hosts the Great Big Drag Show Show
Thursdays at 11 p.m.
Head to PURE to see Tiny Beautiful Things
, a show that's been described as a "theatrical hug in turbulent times," at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Head to Flood Tide's headquarters
in West Ashley to shop their end-of-year discounted clothes on Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 pm.
The Charleston Academy of Music
hosts guests artist Evgenia Pirshina and Carla Ferreira Romaniuk for a special rush hour concert at Second Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.
Monster Music
celebrates 16 years with a big sale this Friday and Saturday.
If you've ever wanted to know more about the Whole30 diet
, you'll want to hear from its founder, Melissa Hartwig Urban, speaking at Circular Congregational Church at 6 p.m.
Check out student art at the Gibbes, now through Jan. 30. The Art to Go student exhibition
pairs teaching artists with classroom teachers to create works of art inspired by Gibbes exhibitions.
Creekside Comedy presents Costaki Economopolous
for two nights of laughs, both kicking off at 9 p.m.
Woolfe Street Playhouse presents Junk, a fast-paced thriller
about 1980s junk bonds, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Get your fill of bacon and beer
at Rusty Bull Brewing, 5-9 p.m.
Celebrate the Chinese new year at Lights of Magnolia
where the usual light show will be joined by a variety of performances, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Monster Jam
heads to the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend. Catch the fun at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The last Saturday of every month is a fun one at Cutty's
— a fun(haus) one at that. Enter the world of alternative drag, led by host Sarah Tonin, starting at 9 p.m.
Sip on hot toddys and stargaze on the Ashley River
at Drayton Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays are for the oyster roasts
: Head to the IOP Exchange Club
, 4-7 p.m.; raise money for
the James Island Charter High School baseball team at Bohemian Bull, 4-7 p.m.; get AYCE oysters
at Rusty Rudder starting at 4 p.m.; Low Country Harley Davidson
hosts an oyster roast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sip on beer at Two Blokes Brewing
to raise money for the Koala Hospital in Australia.
Film producer Betsy Newman hosts a screening and discussion of Emmy award-winning documentary Charlie's Place
at the Johns Island Library at 2 p.m. The film tells the story of a popular destination for Gullah Geechee people during segregation.
Sunday
Brunch with the best of them at Bay Street Biergarten's Frozen themed brunch
with crafts, a bouncy castle, and special menu items, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebrate David Bowie
(a true Aquarius if there ever was one) with a party at Bangkok Lounge starting at 7 p.m.
Locals can snag a free carriage tour
with Palmetto Carriage Works, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Could it be the oyster roast to trump all oyster roasts? Boone Hall's big ol' Lowcountry Oyster Festival
returns, kicking things off at 10 a.m. Enjoy food, booze, live music, and fun contests like oyster shucking and *shiver* oyster eating.
Head to Bowens Island Restaurant
for a fundraiser for Charleston County School of the Arts' orchestra. Is it an oyster roast? You betcha!
Did someone say markdowns and mocktails
? They did! Head to the Tin Roof for super discounted vintage clothing, 12-4 p.m.
The Charleston Bridal Show
at Omar Shrine Temple features hundreds of wedding vendors, 12-4 p.m.
Charleston Music Hall hosts the Women's Adventure Film Fest
featuring short films of inspiring women doing big things at 7 p.m.