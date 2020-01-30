Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to leap into February 

Happy Super Bowl weekend, Charleston. Whether you're watching the Big Game, celebrating 250 years of the College of Charleston, or just catching a cool comedy show in town, may you have a great start to the second month of this decade.
Thursday
It's CofC Day, y'all
. Celebrate 250 years of the College in the Cistern, 5-8 p.m.
Head to the Main Library for a National Book Foundation
event with authors Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi at 6 p.m.
The Colour of Music Festival
kicks off tonight. Read all about the festival in our preview
.
Dave Chappelle
performs two times at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center: 7 and 10 p.m.
Every Thursday at Dudley's catch the Great Big Drag Show Show
at 11 p.m.
Catch Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir
at Woolfe Street at 8 p.m.
Uptown Social hosts their third silent disco
with Quiet Kingz, with three DJs spinning starting at 10 p.m.
Friday
Buy as many books as you need (or want) at the Friends of the Summerville Library Book Sale
, 12-7 p.m.
Catch Bandstand at the Gaillard
at 7:30 p.m. Read our preview
of the patriotic show before heading out.
Queen Street Playhouse presents the longest running off-Broadway musical, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
, starting this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Village Repertory Company's Junk
will take you on a exciting journey through the 1980s world of junk bond kings.
Purple Buffalo hosts an indie night
with music and artisan vendors.
Head to a Health & Wellness Expo
at Omar Shrine Temple, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Itinerant Literate Books hosts their Speak Easy open mic
starting at 7 p.m.
The RiverDogs host their annual hot stove banquet
at the Gaillard Center where you'll hear from baseball coaches at local colleges as well as keynote speaker, Lou Piniella.
The Stingrays
take on the Norfolk Admirals on Friday at 7:05 p.m. — and you can catch them facing off against the Florida Everblades on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Saturday
The Town of Mt. Pleasant hosts a discussion
, African-American women in Broadcast News, at Friendship AME Church at 7 p.m.
Three Charleston venues will be screening Porgy and Bess live in HD.
Check their websites for times and prices.
Shop discount items at the Park Circle Record Show
, 3-7 p.m. at The Sparrow.
James Island's Charleston Sports Pub hosts their last oyster roast of the season
, 1-5 p.m.
Run a 5K and raise money
to help preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse.
Our favorite sporting event, the Pup Bowl
, heads to Towne Centre, pitting adoptable puppies up against one another in the cutest game ever, 12-3 p.m.
Charleston's Horticultural Society
will be held at McLeod Plantation, 4-6:30 p.m., with endless oysters, chili, hot dogs, and beer.
Head to Circular Congregational Church for a performance from Duke Pitchforks and the Plantation Singers
, 6:30-8 p.m.
The Charleston Music Hall presents The Second City
: Laughing for all the wrong reasons at 8 p.m.
Annex Dance Company and the Electric Chamber Orchestra present Overhaul at the Schoolhouse
for two performances.
The Sea Island Farmers Market
celebrates their grand opening this Sat., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 2024 Academy Road. Check out their full vendor list online.
Sunday
It's game day, y'all. Peep our full lineup of places to watch the game around town.
Every Sunday get your yoga on at the Pour House at 10 a.m., followed by the Sunday Brunch Farmers market
.
Shop discounted bridal
and other formal gowns at the Gown Affair at Citadel Mall, 12-3 p.m.
If you haven't been to Lights of Magnolia
yet (and really want to skip watching the Super Bowl), why not head out to Magnolia this Sunday?
The Taylor Festival Choir performs Una Sancta at St. Matthew's Lutheran
Church at 4 p.m.