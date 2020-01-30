Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to leap into February 

Johns Island Farmers Market is temporarily closed but will return as Sea Island Farmers Market this February

"We are going to have a really good year"

You may have spotted the somber Instagram post over the holiday weekend — "Johns Island Farmers Market permanently closed for business." But that isn't the whole story — the Johns Island Farmers Market (JIFM) may no longer exist in name, but it exists. The market's longtime, loyal vendors have come together to continue the year-round market, and, if all goes to plan, starting Sat. Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m., the market will reopen as the Sea Island Farmers Market. Same time, same place, same mission.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat