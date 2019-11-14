Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to kick it on this chilly weekend 

Monarch Wine Merchants hosts inaugural Thanksgiving tasting event Thurs. Nov. 14

The holidays and wine, classic combo

This Thanksgiving, Monarch Wine Merchants is answering the ever-growing demand for more alcohol during the holidays with their first Thanksgiving Tasting Blow Out event.This shindig will take place on Thurs. Nov. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is free to all community members. Monarch Wine Merchants is collaborating with groups such as Grassroots, Kellogg Selections, Avant Partir and more to bring this tasting event to life.

By Ryan Rothkopf

