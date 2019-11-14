Weekend Roundup: 30+ ways to kick it on this chilly weekend 

Winter is coming (but so is the weekend). As Thanksgiving rises above the horizon and we get one week closer to Christmas, fun and festive events are popping up all over Charleston. If you're looking to catch a holiday film, warm up with a toasty cocktail, or find a place for the kiddos to roam around, then look no further. Check out all the events going on this weekend:
Thursday
Paws on the Patio
will be held at Burtons Grill
from 6-8 p.m. Tickets
are $25 and include two drink tickets and an appetizer buffet to benefit the Charleston Animal Society. Puppers will receive a party favor courtesy of Hairy Winston Pet Boutique.
The James Island County Park Fun Run and Walk
is at 6:30 p.m. and will showcase a special preview of the Holiday Festival of Lights. When you reach the finish line, enjoy shops, activities, and concessions. Tickets
are $12.
Dock Street Theatre
will host A Red Carpet Affair: Annual Benefit and Gala
starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening will begin with pre-reception cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by the award presentation and a seated dinner at 9 p.m.
Monarch Wine Merchants
will host their Thanksgiving Wine Tasting Event
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy free samples of wine, a special deal on a six pack of wine, and Liferaft Treats will be taking orders for Thanksgiving desserts.
5Church
is celebrating their Four Year Anniversary
with special anniversary collaborations, a welcome cocktail, passed hors d'oeuvers, an oyster station, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
The March of Dimes 20th Annual Signature Chefs Auction
will be held at Charleston Gaillard Center
at 6 p.m. The event will highlight the culinary excellence of the area's finest chefs with a cocktail reception and samplings of each chef's signature dishes. The main event is a live auction including unique dining, travel, and entertainment packages. Tickets
are $250 per person.
Rock out with Alice Cooper at the North Charleston PAC
starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Bring the kiddos to the North Charleston PAC
for Atlantic Coast Theater's The Reluctant Dragon
, a tale about an unsuspected friendship between a knight and a dragon. Tickets are $2 for children and free for adults.
We'll Always Have Paris
is a two-day chamber music event at Gaillard Center
at 7:30 p.m. Join the Charleston Symphony for an evening of French music with internationally renowned pianist Jihye Chang. Tickets
are $40 for adults and $10 for children.
It's Ladies Night
at Coastal Climbing
from 12-5 p.m. Stop by to enjoy rock climbing in a female-friendly environment for half-price.
Fleet Landing
is celebrating their 15 year anniversary with 15 Days of Specials
. Stop by from Nov. 15-30 and enjoy 15 oysters for the price of a dozen, food and drink specials, $15 bottles of wine, and a variety of discounts on signature dishes and drinks.
The Holiday Festival of Lights
kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at James Island County Park
and will be showcased until Dec. 31. Enjoy a vibrant driving tour, marshmallow roasting, festival train rides, an enchanting walking trail, an old-fashioned carousel, Santa's Sweet Shoppe and concessions, gift shops, and a climbing wall.
It's Acoustic Open Mic Night at Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
starting at 7:15 p.m. Warm up those pipes, show off your voice, and receive a free pint after performing.
Alt-rock musician Cole Collins is performing at The Royal American
at 9 p.m., tickets will be sold for $10 at the door.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens presents a months-long exhibit, Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange
featuring bright lantern sculptures illuminating the night now through March.
Saturday
Head to Freshfields Village
from 9-11 a.m. for Cars & Coffee
. Stop by in your favorite whip or browse the unique and antique cars of locals.
The Turkey Trot Family Fun Run
will start at 8 a.m. at the Wild Dunes Resort
. Enjoy a scenic 5K on the beach and receive a t-shirt with your $25 ticket
.
Gathering of the Fork Food and Music Festival
will be held at the Omar Shrine Temple
from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sample amazing food from local chefs and food trucks, listen to live music, and bring non-perishables and canned foods to donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank. The event is free and open to the public, but you can purchase tickets
for food sample stipends and door prizes.
Hampden Clothing
will host author of The Dude Diet Serena Wolf from 1-3 p.m. for a discussion and book signing
, plus enjoy a cocktail made by her.
Redux Contemporary Art Center
will host their 17th Annual Auction & Gala
from 8-11 p.m. Enjoy an evening of art, food, cocktails, and music from over 100 local and national emerging and established artists. Tickets
are $60.
Charleston Sports Pub
on James Island will host their Second Annual Oyster Roast from 1-5 p.m. Your $20 ticket includes all-you-can-eat oysters, live music, lawn games, and $3 Shock Tops and Bud Lights.
Zombie Bob's Pizza
will host their Pizza Fest all-day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. They'll have pizza specials and a pie throwing contest.
Adam & Elsewhere is hosting a free jam rock show at The Mill
at 10 p.m.
Independent Music Guide will showcase their artists at The Tin Roof
with Saul Seibert, Brandy and the Butcher, Jump Castle Riot, and the Johnathan Robinson Band at 10 p.m., tickets will be sold for $10 at the door.
See the Stingrays take on the Norfolk Admirals
and wear purple for Hockey Fights Against Cancer night and enjoy free parking. Game starts at 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
The Motivated to Move
fundraiser event will start at 7 a.m. at Uptown Social
to raise money for Compassionate Care ALS. The fitness part of the event is sold out but you can still brunch it up with a $25 ticket.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
will host their Divas on Tap Drag Show
at 2 p.m. Local drag legend Patti O'Furniture will host with performances from local queens and all-day brunch.
Steeplechase of Charleston
is back with horse races, tailgating, high fashion, local vendors, and live music at New Ascot Course
from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets
start $50.
Goo Goo Dolls
will be at the Gaillard Center
at 7:30 p.m. for The Miracle Pill Tour. Tickets
start at $25.
Enjoy football and local goods at Charles Towne Fermentory's Artisan Market Sunday
from 12 to 4 p.m.
Shuck till you drop at the inaugural Shuckin' in Nature Roast
at Tradesman from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters for $35, an open-air market, raffle, live music, and live podcast recording.
See another rendition of the sold out Piccolo Spoleto show, Butcher Stories
, when it returns to PURE Theatre at 5 p.m. The one-man show by Andy Livengood takes the audience through the life of a grocery store butcher and features 30 different characters.
Of course, come out and celebrate the local music scene at the City Paper Music Awards
at the Royal American. The party kicks off at 6 p.m.
Get some giggles in with your girls at eXcess boXes
, the show written and produced by some of the funniest women in Charleston. Show starts at the Tin Roof at 7 p.m., tickets are $10.