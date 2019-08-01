August 01, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 30+ things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Events for August 2 - 4

August: it's still humid and hot as hell and the days are still long, but school is about to start (sorry, kids) and it's only a matter of time until Halloween stuff shows up in stores. If it hasn't already. That being said, make the most of it. 

Friday

Don't worry about a thing at James Island County Park's Reggae Night, featuring Mystic Vibrations. Tickets are $10 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Get your steps and some art in on a First Friday art walk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Broad Street.

Enjoy the "late night, double feature, picture show" at Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Terrace. The show starts at 11:30 p.m. and tickets are $11.

Head to Kiawah for the Freshfields Village Music on the Green Series for some free live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you're heading to Daniel Island, stop at the Daniel Island Night Market for live music, local vendors, and food trucks starting at 5 p.m.

Get some laughs and ponder the importance of privacy at Woolfe Street Playhouse's performance of Need to Know. Tickets start at $15 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

You made it all the way up to Summerville through I-26 traffic — now what? Head to Sounds on the Square at Nexton for live music and food trucks from 6 to 8 p.m.

You've paid your dues, now sing the blues at the Blues and BBQ Harbor Cruise at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $46 and get you Swig & Swine buffet, music from Shrimp City Slim, and those excellent views from the water.

Play tourist and head to the Charleston City Night Market from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and bring home some Charleston souvenirs.

Get spooked at Bulldog Tours' tour of Magnolia Cemetery, starting at 7:30 and 9:30. Tickets are $29.

Saturday

Get up early on a Saturday morning and head to the Caw Caw Interpretive Center for their Early Morning Bird Walks starting at 8:30 a.m. See some wildlife and spend some time in nature for just $10.

Enjoy brunch and coffee to help out not one, but two good causes at Amor Healing Kitchen's pop-up brunch with Independent Grounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Counter Culture's Training Center.
Show your pride and support We Are Family at the Charleston Battery's Pride Night at the MUSC Health Stadium. The game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.

It's a Saturday morning, so you know what that means — the Charleston Farmer's Market in Marion Square.

Before you get wild and inevitably spend too much money at the Farmers Market, stretch it out at Yoga at the Square from 9 to 10 a.m.

Beef up your vinyl collection without breaking the bank at Monster Music and Movies' Vinyl Saturday and score 20 percent off all vinyl.

Can't look away from Shark Week? See the real thing at the South Carolina Aquarium. Admission is $29.95 for adults, $22.95 for children ages three through 12. 
Woah, Man! A Collection of Dames Who Spit Flames may have one of the best event names of all time, but considering it has female MCs, DJs, and more, you shouldn't miss it. Starts at 7 p.m. at Purple Buffalo and costs $10 to $15. 
Want your eight- to 14-year-old to have a career in tech? Take them to the 'IT Girl' summer workshop at Charleston Southern University from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where they can learn about technology, hardware, digital design, and more.

If you want dinner and a show, hit Home Team BBQ for an intimate performance from Haley Mae Campbell.

We're not sure what country skate rock is, but we're into it. Say hi to Rex and see Shawnthony Calypso skate-rock out at the Tin Roof at 9 p.m. for $5.  
The Charleston County Libraries is hosting an Indigo Dye Class and book discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Ashley branch.

Head to Redux on Saturday for food and drinks from Nada Moo (vegan ice cream) and Dalia Sofia (kombucha) and check out the latest exhibition, Me and My Girlfriend.

Sunday

Say farewell to the weekend with Sunday Morning Folly Flow at 10 a.m. Get grounded for $15 then stick around for tiki and brunch at Wiki Wiki Sandbar.

Did you not get enough farmers market action yet? Looking for the absolute perfect local tomato or for a local, hand made gift? Head to the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laugh the Sunday scaries away at the Get Up! Sit-Down Comedy Showcase for $5 at the Tin Roof, starting at 7 p.m.

Take your kids for a story and some craft at the aptly named Story & Craft Time at the Orange Spot.

See the Flowertown Player's rendition of A Chorus Line at the Flowertown Theatre. Tickets start at $30 and show time is at 3 p.m., but they have showings all weekend.

If your neighbors are sick of hearing you rock out in the garage, head to the Music Farm for The Growlers at 8 p.m. for some psychedelic electronic garage rock. Tickets are $30.

Check out some coins and other collectables at the Lowcountry Summer Coin Show at the Exchange park Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site and receive a park ranger led tour starting at 11 a.m.

